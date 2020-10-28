toys FOR TOTS TAKING
collected for local kids
Toys for Tots has begun its journey for 2020. Ways to help are by collecting toys, monetary donations, hosting fundraisers and more. If you would like to help, contact 320-9841 or whartoncounty@toysfortots.org. Donations can be made to 332 Henson, in El Campo and toys can be dropped off at the Leader-News office located at 203 E. Jackson.
SAnitizer available for pick up
Hand sanitizer will be available for businesses to pick up Thursday, October 29 from 2 - 4 p.m. at Northside Education Center located in El Campo.
It’s CHEESEBALL time Again!
El Campo VFD Ladies Auxiliary is making and selling cheese balls this year. Cost is $7 each and all orders must be placed by Wednesday, Oct. 28. Delivery will be the week of Nov. 17. To order the traditional holiday treat, contact any firefighter, auxiliary member, Chairman Helen Hlavaty. 543-0173; Chamber, 543-2713, Kenny Socha, 543-0065 or Novak’s, 543-8664.
wednesday, october 28
Church Holds Trunk or Treat
First Baptist Church in El Campo, 206 Depot, will be holding a trunk or treat event 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Cars and trucks will be lined up along Depot, handing out candy to children, who are encouraged to wear a costume and have fun. For information, call 320-4015.
Parking Lot Bingo
Everyone is welcome to enjoy BINGO from the safety of your vehicle. Parking lot Bingo will be held Wednesday, October 28 in the El Campo Civic Center parking lot located at 2350 N. Mechanic St. Cars will line up beginning at 2:30 p.m. and games will begin at 3 p.m. Prizes, fun ans fellowship all from your car, for details and to register call Donna Mikeska at 578-5261 or Carol Wooten at 533-2390.
Come and Go Crafts
The El Campo Branch Library located at 200 W. Chruch St. in El Campo will have free children’s Halloween come-and-take projects available on Wednesday, October 28 beginning at 9:30 a.m. Young patrons can choose a craft kit from the library and complete the project at home. Projects will be handed out until all supplies are gone. For information call the library 543-2362.
Thursday, October 29
Supper Benefits Club, Community
El Campo Lions Club will be having a hamburger supper Thursday, Oct. 29 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Alamo Park in El Campo. The meal is to-go only. Plates are $10 and all proceeds benefit the Lions Club community projects.
Club Holds Raffle
The 100 Club will hold its drawing for the Spaghetti Cook-off raffle on Thursday, October 29. The spaghetti dinner has been canceled. Those that have purchased meal tickets can have their tickets honored at next year’s event or can get a refund. You can request a refund by mailing your meal tickets within the next thirty days to 100 Club, P.O. Box 46, El Campo. For more information call Susie at 332-1915.
Center To Hold Medicare Meeting
Mid Coast Health System will be hosting a virtual ZOOM meeting about Medicare on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Northside Education Center, 707 Fahrenthold in El Campo. The meeting will present Medicare basics, upcoming changes and ways to avoid common pitfalls and options for Medicare benefits. Seating is limited, so call Donna at 578-5261 or Leeanna at 543-6750. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place.
Saturday, October 31
St. Robert Events
The Catholic Daughter Court No. 2275 have upcoming events, on Saturday, October 31 at noon there will be Prayer for our Police to be held at the City of El Campo Police Department on the loop. A Trunk or Treat will also be held the same day, a mass starts at 5:30 p.m. and the trunk or treat will begin at 6:45 p.m. Candy and food booths will be available inside and outside.
Museum Holding Halloween Hustle
The El Campo Museum located at the Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, is calling all monsters to celebrate this holiday in their Halloween Hustle 5K Run. Sign up in person on Saturday, October 31 with a start time of 8:30 a.m. from the Civic Center, or run the race virtually. To register and for all registration information call 543-6885.
wednesday, november 11
Blood Drive Honors Child
A blood drive will be held Wednesday, November 11 from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at VonDerAu located in El Campo. The blood drive is being held in honor of Noah Hollingsworth. Appointments are preferred, to schedule and appointment visit www.giveblood.org and login to Digital Donar, enter sponsor code VDAF or contact Andy Hollingsworth at 512-626-2301.
Veterans Day Drive-By Program
All local veterans are invited to join in on the Veterans Day Drive-by Program beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11. Please remain in vehicles and proceed south on Depot St. (from Norris St.) then turn right on Church St. For more information call 543-2901.
ONGOING
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
