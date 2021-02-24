Senior Citizens
Need Help
The staff at the El Campo Leader-News are once again asking for help in collecting items for senior citizens. El Campo Rotarians are also assisting with this project. In the midst of record breaking freezing temperatures, limited power and water, the newspaper is taking up donations for those in need. If you would like to help, donations must be new and unopened items and can be dropped off at our office, 203 E. Jackson, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday. Recommended donations include paper products, Ziplock bags, bottled water, coffee and filters, tea bags, adult pull-ups, wipes, cleaning products, dish and hand soap, sock, blankets, toothpaste, shampoo, denture care products, puzzle book and other fun items, canned soups, canned meats (tuna, chicken), cheese or peanut butter crackers, Jello or pudding cups, dry cereal, sugar, flour, trash bags, pet food and more. Please remember to avoid spicy items.
Let State Know About
Property Damage Suffered
If you have suffered property damage because of the winter weather event, please read the following and complete the survey at the link included, https://arcg.is/uOrOb.
Thursday, February 25
Sanitizer Available
For Businesses
The CDC of El Campo will be handing out free 32 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer for businesses. Pick up is on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 2 - 4 p.m. at Northside Center located at 707 Fahrenthold St.
Tuesday, March 2
Free COVID Testing
In El Campo
There will be free COVID-19 testing done Tuesday, March 2 at the El Campo Civic Center, located at 2350 N. Mechanic. The testing is done drive through and registration is required. To register please visit https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening.
Friday, march 5
Spring Pictures At Museum
The El Campo Museum will be having Spring pictures beginning Friday, March 5 - 7. To sign up please visit https://tinyurl.com/ECMuseum or call 543-6885 for more details on packages as well.
sunday, march 7
Parish Hall Holds Festival
The St. Procopius Spring Festival will be held Sunday, March 7 at Hillje Parish Hall. Serving will begin at 11 a.m., plates will be to-go only, a raffle drawing will be held after plates to go.
Ongoing
Manna Meals Pick-Up Only
Manna Meals is offered at no cost 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in a convenient drive-through at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth) in El Campo. Meals are prepared by members of local congregations. For information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Annual MLK Scholarship
Anyone interested in donating to the Wharton County MLK Scholarships, which are given to local students of all races annually, can mail donations to: MLK SCHOLARSHIP - Vivian Wyatt or Mozelle Stephens at P.O. Box 84, Glen Flora, TX 77443.
Sale Supports Education Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Club has a variety of nuts for sale to help support the club. The variety of nuts include pecan halves, pecan pieces, roasted and salted redskin peanuts, honey roasted peanuts, mountain mix, praline frosted pecans, chocolate toffee pecans and chocolate covered almonds. Supplies are limited, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Commodities To Be Distributed
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. Call 541-7493.
