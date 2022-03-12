Sunday, March 13
KC Sponsors Meal and Fundraiser
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 4307 in Blessing will be sponsoring the Lenten shrimp etoufee and gumbo meal fundraiser on Sunday, March 13 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Parish Hall. Serving will start at 10:30 a.m. and be $12 each. For information call 241-5177 or email vcnemec@sbcglobal.net.
ONGOING
Church Holds Bible Study
First Christian Church, located at 205 W. West St. behind First Financial Bank will be holding Bible Study From March 2 - April 13. There will be a meal held from 6-6:30 p.m. and bible study from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Free Income Tax Preparation
The AARP Foundation is sponsoring free income tax preparation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. Call 361-880-0335 to schedule an appointment and for more information.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org.
Pilgrim Rest Gives Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
