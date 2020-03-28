El Campo Leader-News
County Libraries Closed,
Offers Other Services
Due to continuing public health concerns, all locations of the Wharton County Libraries (Wharton, El Campo, East Bernard and Louise) are closed to the public until further notice. All fines and fees accrued during this period will be waived. Online resources are available on the library’s website, www.whartonco.lib.tx.us, and library staff will be available to answer questions by phone or email. The library offers free WiFi for anyone to access. No password is required and it is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Patrons may sit in their vehicle, turn their device on and look up available networks under the library’s settings. The library’s network is WCL_Patron.
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
Fundraiser Pick-up
Wharton County Cares is currently selling 14 inch flowering plant bowls for $35 each to offer small acts of kindness for cancer patients in Wharton County. Pick-up will be on Saturday, April 4 at United Ag in El Campo. For delivery you must contact prior to the date. For tickets and more information contact Terry Rutherford at 578-1366 or Becky Koudela 332-1685.
Polaris Raffle
The Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce, Inc. Directors have chosen to cancel the upcoming 2020 Spring Fling/BBQ chicken dinner and dance. The Polaris raffle will still be drawn via live Facebook on Saturday, April 4. Tickets are still available by contacting any Chamber director.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
Community Blood Drive
El Campo Community Blood Drive will be hosted by Knights of Columbus No. 2490 on Wednesday, April 8 from 3 - 8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. Contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit www.giveblood.org to schedule your appointment, use sponsor code 5911. T-shirts will be given to donors.
ONGOING
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office, 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For information, contact 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Precinct 4 Road Closed
CR 426 at CR 409 is closed according to Precinct 4 officials, and will remain closed for an estimated two months. Motorists can use CR 424 as an alternate route. The closure will allow the county to replace three bridges.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
