Fundraiser To Benefit
Extension Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club has extra pecans and nuts for sale through February. All proceeds will go to 4H and non 4H scholarships as well as donations to other organizations. There will be cashews, walnut halves, pistachios, dried apricots, cran-slam, fiesta mix, fruit mix, mountain mix, sugar free chocolate pecans, an assorted variety of peanuts and much more. For information, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
American Legion Meeting
The American Legion Executive meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. at the legion hall.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
100 Club Annual Membership
Mark your calender for The 100 Club of Wharton County’s Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the El Campo Civic Center. Social hour is 6 p.m., dinner to be prepared by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Association at 7 p.m. followed by guest speaker County Judge Phillip Spenrath, and a short meeting with election of officers and directors for 2020. Membership dues can be paid the night of the banquet and new members are welcome. For more information, call 332-1915.
Preferida De Monterrey Chamber Blender
Preferida De Monterrey, 708 S. Mechanic, is hosting a Chamber Blender Thursday, Jan. 16 from 4 - 6 p.m. There will be food and refreshments. Everyone is welcome to come out and socialize.
sunday, january 19
St. Philip Chicken Dinner
St. Philip Catholic Church youth will have a fried chicken dinner 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Columbus Hall. For information call 543-3770.
Domino Tournament
The 68th Texas State Championship Domino Tournament will be held Sunday, Jan. 19 at the KC Hall in Hallettsville, located at 321 US-77. Registration at 7 a.m. and playing at 9 a.m. sharp. A barbecue lunch will be served at the hall and there will be plates to go at the drive-thru. Short orders and refreshments will be served at the tournament. For more information, contact 361-798-5934.
MONDAY, JANUARY 20
Become A Better Communicator
Visit Wharton County Speakers on Monday, Jan. 20 to learn and practice communication and leadership skills at the 9er’s Grill in Wharton located at 112 W. Boling Hwy. The meeting is from 6 - 8 p.m. Meetings are first and third Mondays of the months to practice impromptu speaking, delivering prepared speeches and leading meetings. For more information contact Jeff Dixon 281-795-6485.
El Campo Fire Dept. Blood Drive
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a blood drive Monday, Jan. 20 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Donor Coach, 1011 West Loop. For more information, contact Terry Stanphill at 543-5311 or go to giveblood.org to schedule an appointment, use sponsor code: C789 For all who donate will receive a free t-shirt.
MLK Grande Parade
The MLK Grande Parade in Midtown Houston is one of the largest single day multicultural events in the U.S. to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Admission is free to the public. For more information contact Charles Stamps at 713-953-1633 or mlkgrandeparade@earthlink.net
Tuesday, january 21
American Legion Meeting
The regular monthly American Legion meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the legion hall.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23
Wharton County Democrats Meeting
The Wharton County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 in the 9er’s Grill meeting room, 112 W. Boling Hwy. in Wharton. For more, contact Jeff Dixon at 281-795-6485.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24
Wild Game Supper
Wild Game Supper, 101 Gun and Kubota ATV and five guns Drawing - Big Buck Contest will be Friday, Jan. 24 at the KC Hall in Hallettsville, 321 US-77. Drawing tickets sold at Hoffer’s Drive-in Grocery, Morton Drive-in Grocery, Rainosek’s True Value, E-Barr or the KC Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. and supper 5:30 p.m. to p.m. Wild game served including deer, hog, dove, duck, crawfish, wild rice and duck gumbo. Admission is $12, supper is free. For more information, contact 361-798-5934.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
El Campo Senior Serve
The annual steak dinner and talent show will be put on by El Campo High School students at Senior Serve to be held at the El Campo Civic Center Sunday, Jan. 26 from 6 - 9 p.m. Students raise funds for Project Graduation. For information, call 543-6341.
Annual Polka Festival
The annual Polka Festival will be held Sunday, Jan. 26. Time and place TBA.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
Benefit Meal And Raffle
A benefit meal and raffle will be held Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. at FESCO, Ltd., 711 E. Jackson (Enter from Pierce). To go plates and raffle tickets will be on sale. Contact Randy Tarver or Jennifer Kollaja at 543-9451.
El Campo Chamber Banquet & Gala
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will hold its Annual Banquet and Gala at the El Campo Civic Center on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6 - 9 p.m. For more information contact 543-2713.
