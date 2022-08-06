DONATE USED EYEGLASSES
The Lady Lions Club of El Campo accepts used eyeglasses for distribution for those in need. Drop them off at Ag First Crop Insurance, 2014 West Loop, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Help Lives One
Can At A Time
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The request is for non-perishable food items only at this time. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9
Coffee with the Cops
Have a chance to meet law enforcement officers from the area and enjoy coffee 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 from at Cotton Bistro, 1201 N. Mechanic. Contact Donna Mikeska for more information 578-5261.
tuesday, AUGUST 16
Ricebird Rally
Everyone is invited to attend the first ever Ricebird Rally on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 7:15-7:45 p.m. at the Ricebird Stadium.
Wednesday, AUGUST 17
GOP Holding Meeting
The Wharton County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at in 9’ers, Wharton. Plans to set up a headquarters where signs, banners, gifts can be obtained will be on the agenda. All persons interested in working with WCRP are welcome to attend.
UPcoming
First Ricebird Game Of Season
The El Campo Ricebirds open the 2022 football season on Aug. 26 at home. It will also be band alumni night.
ONGOING
Football Tickets
El Campo High School Football tickets are on sale 7 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 8 at the ECHS weight room.Season tickets are $30 per set of six tickets.
Lone Star Legal Aid
Legal aid will be available at the El Campo Branch Library located at 200 W. Church St. in El Campo from 10 a.m. -noon on the 2nd Wednesday of every month. Service is free, if qualified to meet with lawyers in person that offer help with legal questions.
Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org.
Pilgrim Rest Gives Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bulletin Board Update
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote events free to the public. For-profit listings ranging from lunches to festivals can be found in “Happenings” in the Lifestyle page. For more contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com.
