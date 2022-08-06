Bulletin Board 8-6-2022

Bulletin Board Update

Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote events free to the public. For-profit listings ranging from lunches to festivals can be found in “Happenings” in the Lifestyle page. For more contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com.

Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.

DONATE USED EYEGLASSES

The Lady Lions Club of El Campo accepts used eyeglasses for distribution for those in need. Drop them off at Ag First Crop Insurance, 2014 West Loop, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

