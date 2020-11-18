TRASH SCHEDULE CHANGES
Waste Connections, Inc. will have schedule changes due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday, Nov. 26 - CLOSED - no collection; Friday, Nov. 27 - Thursday routes will be collected; Saturday, Nov. 28 - Friday routes will be collected. Residents will need to have their carts/cans to the curb by 7:30 a.m. The Resident Collection Station (landfill/dump) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and resume regular hours on Friday, Nov. 27. For Waste Connections questions, call 221-1259; for Resident Collection Station call 541-5095.
sponsor A Veteran wreath
Wreaths Across America are taking orders for wreaths to be placed on a veteran’s grave. Deadline to order is Monday, Nov. 23. For wreath pick up and information, call Glenell Wenglar, 543-0374, or email wenglar@sbcglobal.net.
ANNUAL BAZAAR to Be VIRTUAL
ECISD’s Life Skill Classes are holding their Annual Holiday Bazaar virtually this year. Orders for the Dec. 17 pick up are due Dec. 14. To shop, visit: http://bit.ly/2020bazaar. There will also be a QR code. For information call 543-9051 or email drek@ecisd.org.
wednesday, november 18
Council To Host Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo from 3 - 8 p.m. To schedule an appointment visit CommitForLife.org and use sponsor code 5911, or contact Richard Raun at 541-3775. There will be free t-shirts for donors and free Covid-19 antibody testing for donors.
saturday, november 21
Park Holds Holiday Market
Hesed House of Wharton will be hosting a Holiday Market, Saturday, Nov. 21 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Guffey Park in Wharton, located at 255 W. Caney. This open air market is a chance for the community to get out and shop from local vendors. For information, call Amelia Cleveland at 531-3030.
thursday, november 26
Community Drive-Thru Dinner
The annual community wide Thanksgiving dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. This year due to Covid precautions the meal will be set up as drive-thru and delivery only. Delivery calls can begin Monday, Nov. 23 and continue to Nov. 25. Drive-thru plates can be picked up and are given to number of people in vehicle. Donations can be made at First State Bank, mail donations can be sent to P.O. Box 443 in El Campo. Dessert donations are welcome to place in to-go plates, cake with no icing and cookies are preferred. Volunteers are needed and will be required to wear a face mask and have their temperature checked.
saturday, november 28
Chamber & CDC Host SBS
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce and City Development Corp. of El Campo will be sponsoring Small Business Saturday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at the El Campo Civic Center.
tuesday, december 1
Chamber Holds Holiday Shop-Hop
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is hosting the 12th annual Hometown Holiday Shop-Hop Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Participating merchants will have refreshments, holiday specials and chances to win. For information call 543-2713.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
Christmas Parade Tradition Continues
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. The theme this year will be “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Applications can be found on the Chamber website www.elcampochamber.com. Deadline is Monday, Nov. 30. For information about this upcoming event, call 543-2713.
About Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voicemail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.