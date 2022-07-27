Pilgrim Rest ASAP is gearing up for their Annual Back2School Bash, and are in need of school supplies. If you or your business would like to be a backpack sponsor, contact Pilgrim Rest. Notebook paper, pencils, glue sticks and bottles, pens, scissors, folders, colors, markers, hi lighters, spirals, etc. can be sent to Pilgrim Rest ASAP, P.O. Box 525, El Campo, 77437.
A 50th reunion for the ECHS Class of 1972 will be Oct. 8. All class members who have not been contacted, call Sheri Ziegenhals 616-0111, Teresa Shimek 578-1417 or Kathy Bodungen at 541-3466 or bodungen@sbcglobal.net to update information.
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The request is for non-perishable food items only at this time. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is hosting a Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 27 from 2-8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule your appointment, go to CommitForLife.org and enter sponsor code 5911, or contact Richard Raun 541-3775.
Beto O’Rourke, Democratic Candidate for Texas Governor, will make a campaign stop at the El Campo American Legion Annext at 5:30 p.m. A short speech will be given as well as taking and answering questions.
Vaccinations will be available for uninsured children ($10 Fee), Medicaid Children ( No Fee, Must Bring Medicaid Card) and Uninsured Adults ($10 Fee) on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the El Campo Middle School, located at 4010 FM 2765, El Campo. You must bring child’s shot record and for questions contact 979-732-3662.
El Campo Soccer League Registration
Fall sign up dates for Soccer League are Wednesday, July 27 and Sunday, July 31 at Willie Bell Park from 6 - 7 p.m. Fee is $90 and open to boys and girls ages 5-16. Season will start in September, please present birth certificate, no copy needed. For more information email ecsoccerleague@yahoo.com.
Catholic Daughters No. 1374 will be having coffee and lunch on Wednesday, August 3 at 10 a.m. at 1116 Meadow Creek Drive in El Campo. For more information contact 543-7587.
El Campo High School Football tickets will go on sale to last year’s season ticket holders from 7 - 11 a.m. and 12 - 2 p.m. on July 25-28 and Aug. 1. They will be available at the new Strength and Conditioning building in the meeting room. They will go on sale to the public on August 2-8 from 7 - 11 a.m. and 12 - 2 p.m. in the same location. Season tickets are $30 per set of 6 tickets.
Legal aid will be available at the El Campo Branch Library located at 200 W. Church St. in El Campo from 10 a.m. -noon on the 2nd Wednesday of every month. Service is free, if qualified to meet with lawyers in person that offer help with legal questions.
If your child received their last special education services during the 2014-2015 school year, you have the option to come by the Meadow Lane Resource Center Special Education Department, 2620 Meadow Lane in El Campo, to pick up records. until July 11. The Special Education office is open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
