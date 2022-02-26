Bulletin Board

Saturday, February 26
Boling Dinner, Dance Coming
Boling Fair Fund, Inc. is holding a social, barbecue dinner, Auction & Dance at the Boling Community Center. Meal Tickets $10 each. Purchase from any Boling FFA or 4-H member. 4 p.m. Social, 5 p.m. barbecue dinner, followed by auction and dancing until midnight.
Wednesday, March 2
Wharton County Retired Teachers Gathering in Wharton
WCRTSA will meet at Wharton County Museum at 10:30 a.m. through lunch. Door prizes and drawings. All retired teachers are welcome. Call 533-2905, Wharton; 541-9072, El Campo; 281-798-6261, East Bernard.
Annual Fish Fry Coming
Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 is holding their Annual Ash Fish Fry on Wednesday, March 2 at the Columbus Hall on CR 406. Plates are $12, to-go only from 4 p.m. until sold out.
Saturday, March 5
2022 Daddy-Daughter Dance
Just Do It Now will hold their annual Daddy Daughter Dance at the Wharton Civic Center, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pictures start at 5 p.m., dance at 5:30 p.m. $20 per couple-Ticket, pre-sale by March 4. $25 per couple at the door. Call JDIN at 453-1790 or Barbie Fortenberry at 531-1975.
Tournament Supports
Camp & Charities
Lions Club International Winter Doubles Tournament is Saturday, March 5 at the El Campo Bowling Center. Registration at noon, tournament at 1 p.m. For information contact 616-0126.
tuesday, March 8
Grief Ministry For Parents
Deacon Larry and Pat Hoelscher will be holding a grief ministry meeting for parents who have lost their children. The meeting will be held in the parish hall at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, located at 108 S. 6th St. in Ganado. For more information call 257-9984 or email phoelscher@victoriadiocese.org.
Thursday, March 10
100 Club Meeting March 10
The 100 Club of Wharton County will hold its Annual Membership Meeting with 2021 Law Enforcement Awards on Thursday, March 10 at Wharton Civic Center. Social hour will be at 6 p.m. with dinner beginning at 7 p.m. For more information contact Susie Priesmeyer at 332-1915.
ONGOING
Free Income Tax Preparation
The AARP Foundation is sponsoring free income tax preparation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. Call 361-880-0335 to schedule an appointment and for more information.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
