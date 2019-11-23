Collection Being Taken
For Toys For Tots
Wharton County Toys For Tots will be taking donations of new toys for local children. Unwrapped new toys can be dropped off to 50 different drop off locations, the El Campo Leader News being one of the drop offs. Toys will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the El Campo Boys and Girls Club. Gifts are distributed early so parents have time to wrap them. Volunteers are needed at the Boys and Girls club on Friday, Dec. 13 to sort and shop for families. To request toys this Christmas, the application is due no later than Wednesday, Dec. 12. Visit https://el-campo-tx.toysfortots.org for applications and list of drop offs. Additional drop locations can be found at: https://el-campo-tx.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx?fbclid=IwAR1-vFfeLPDM3A_rGsXoCI3FasqVHmDjduG13lFciKil1vJFXmQB5cGlZsw
Adopt A Grandparent
Searching For Sponsors
Adopt A Grandparent is in its third year of helping local residents have a merry Christmas. The project would not be possible without donations and volunteers. With monetary donations, each resident who lives at Prairie Village and El Campo Retirement Village facilities, Meridian Assisted Living, Garden Villa Health Care Center, Hillje SPJST Home and to locally nominated shut-ins and homebound residents will receive a gift. With a sponsorship of $10, Adopt A Grandparent will provide a wrapped Christmas gift, a Christmas celebration and homemade baked goodies these residents. Those who would like to volunteer with wrapping gifts, making deliveries, singing carols to residents and baking homemade goodies may contact Melody Cobb at melodycobbnsd2015@yahoo.com. Donations may be dropped off to Angie Socha at Dr. Elizabeth Cheng’s and Dr. John Richards’ dental office, 105 N. Washington.
Local FFA Chapter Taking
Donations For VA Hospital
Headed up by members of the El Campo FFA Chapter, donations are being collected to be delivered to patients at the Michael DeBakey Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital. Suggested items in travel size only that should be donated by Tuesday, Dec. 3 include bath and body products, toothbruse and paste, baby powder, chapstick, throw blankets, shampoo, spray deoderant, shaving cream, lotion, socks (men and women), combs, brushes, nail clippers, men’s and women’s underwear, men’s T-shirts (size small to 2XL) and non-alcohol mouthwash. Items can be dropped of at The Shed, 1004 West Loop, or the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, both in El Campo.
Tuesday, NOVEMBER 26
Last Day To Purchase Wreath
Wreaths Across America, a program that honors deceased military veterans, are currently taking orders to sponsor a wreath. The mission of this is to remember the fallen and honor those who serve. To order a wreath to be placed on a Veteran’s grave at any cemetery contact Glenell Wenglar at 543-0374 or email wenglar@sbcglobal.net. Order forms must be filled out and mailed to P.O. Box 1085 El Campo, Tx 77437. Deadline to place an order is Tuesday, Nov. 26.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28
Community-Wide Thanksgiving Dinner
Everyone is invited to join in this year’s festivities at the Annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Dinner. The dinner will be held Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. Desserts are always welcome. To request a meal to be delivered call 543-5073. Donations can be made at First State Bank or mail donations to P.O. Box 443 El Campo, Tx 77437.
Holiday Solid Waste Schedule
Waste Connections Inc. will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 in observance of Thanksgiving. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected as scheduled. If any questions contact Waste Connections at 979-221-1259.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30
Small Business Saturday
The Chamber of Commerce will be holding Small Business Saturday Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. This day is dedicated to celebrating small business and encourage holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local. Shoppers will receive passports to be stamped at each participating business and after 5 stamps have been collected they will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a grand prize.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1
Annual Women In Red Day
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting guest speaker Rev. A.C. Gardner Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. at Sandridge Baptist Church in Egypt, Tx.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3
11th Annual Shop Hop
Shop at participating merchants Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 12 - 9 p.m. and you will be entered to win prizes. The list of merchants is available at the El Campo Chamber of Commerce.
ONGOING
Blanket Drive Being Held For Elderly
Angel Home Health agency in Wharton is heading up a blanket drive for elderly clients in the Wharton County area. They will be accepting any size, color or type of blanket now through Friday, Dec. 13 at these locations in El Campo: Mid Coast Medical Clinic, 305 Sandy Corner Road; Professional Pharmacy, 1264 N. Mechanic and Meridian Assisted Living, 3515 W. Loop.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 S 71 Hwy., in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
---------------------
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
