sponsor A Veteran wreath
Wreaths Across America are taking orders for wreaths to be placed on a veteran’s grave. Deadline to order is Monday, Nov. 23. For wreath pick up and information, call Glenell Wenglar, 543-0374, or email wenglar@sbcglobal.net.
ANNUAL BAZAAR to Be VIRTUAL
ECISD’s Life Skill Classes are holding their Annual Holiday Bazaar virtually this year. Orders for the Nov. 19 pick up are due Nov. 16, orders for Dec. 17 pick up are due Dec. 14. To shop, visit: http://bit.ly/2020bazaar. There will also be a QR code. For information call 543-9051 or email drek@ecisd.org.
saturday, november 14
Society Holds Bake Sale
St. Procopius Altar Society will be holding a bake sale from 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 until sold out at Sablatura’s Grocery in Louise.
sunday, November 15
BBQ Plates For Sale
Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 will be selling BBQ chicken plates at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at the KC Hall. For information call 541-3775.
wednesday, november 18
Council Hosts Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo from 3 - 8 p.m. To schedule an appointment visit CommitForLife.org and use sponsor code 5911, or contact Richard Raun at 541-3775. There will be free t-shirts for donors and free Covid-19 antibody testing for donors.
thursday, november 26
Community Drive-Thru Dinner
The annual community wide Thanksgiving dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. This year due to Covid precautions the meal will be set up as drive-thru and delivery only. Delivery calls can begin Monday, Nov. 23 and continue to Nov. 25. Drive-thru plates can be picked up and are given to number of people in vehicle. Donations can be made at First State Bank, mail donations can be sent to P.O. Box 443 in El Campo. Dessert donations are welcome to place in to-go plates, cake with no icing and cookies are preferred. Volunteers are needed and will be required to wear a face mask and have their temperature checked.
saturday, november 28
Chamber & CDC Host SBS
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce and City Development Corp. of El Campo will be sponsoring Small Business Saturday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at the El Campo Civic Center.
tuesday, december 1
Chamber Holds Holiday Shop-Hop
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is hosting the 12th annual Hometown Holiday Shop-Hop Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Participating merchants will have refreshments, holiday specials and chances to win. For information call 543-2713.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
Christmas Parade Tradition Continues
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. The theme this year will be “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Applications can be found on the Chamber website www.elcampochamber.com. Deadline is Monday, Nov. 30. For information about this upcoming event, call 543-2713.
saturday, december 5
Chamber Hosting Christmas Mall
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Annual Christmas Mall to be held Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. The indoor show will have craft and food booths both days and door prize drawings will be every hour. For information call 543-2713.
ONGOING
Collection Of Toys Being Taken
Toys for Tots has begun collecting toys, monetary donations, hosting fundraisers and more. If you would like to help, contact 320-9841 or whartoncounty@toysfortots.org. Donations can be made to 332 Henson in El Campo and toys can be dropped off at the Leader-News office, 203 E. Jackson.
Vendors Sought For Show
Holy Family Catholic Church Religious Education Program will be hosting a vendor show on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will be held at the HF Family Life Center on the church grounds, located at 2011 Briar ln. in Wharton. For vendor information contact Kathy at 533-0999 or Mary at 531-9180.
ECISD Taking G/T Referrals
El Campo ISD is beginning the referral process for Gifted/Talented (G/T) services for the 2021-2022 school year. A general GT meeting about the district’s G/T services and an overview of the characteristics of gifted and talented students will be held virtually, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Referrals are for students K-11th grade and can me made by completing the online referral and consent form at ecisd.org/Student-Parent Information/Special Populations/Gifted and Talented Program, forms are due by Friday, December 18.
About Leader-News
Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voicemail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.