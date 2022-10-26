THURSDAY, october 27
Hospice Holds Remembrance
Houston Hospice - El Campo invites you and your family to attend the Service of Remembrance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, located at 207 Bob-O-Link Ln. in Wharton. RSVP to Houston Hospice - El Campo at 578-0314 or 800-420-6193.
MONDAY, october 31
Safe Treat For Children
The El Campo Police Dept. is hosting Trunk or Treat from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the El Campo Civic Center. Registration is still available please contact Amanda Harris at 543-5311.
Trunk Or Treat
St. Robert’s will be hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 All are welcome and invited to enjoy.
tuesday, november 1
Party Holds Meet & Greet
The Republican Party of Wharton County will host Texas Sen. Joan Huffman, Senate District 17 for a public “meet and greet” from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Mikeska’s BBQ on US 59.
wednesday, november 2
Fall Festival For All
First Baptist Church in El Campo is holding their Annual Fall Festival from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 206 Depot St. All are welcome to enjoy food and games and much more.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
The El Campo Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 24 at the El Campo Civic Center. Volunteers are needed at this time, if interested please call 543-5073.
LOUISE ISD ACCEPTS REFERRALS
Louise ISD is now accepting referrals for students who may qualify for Gifted/Talented Services for this school year. Referrals are for students attending Louise ISD from Kindergarten through 12th grade who have not been previously tested is asked to visit the student’s campus office or call 648-2982 and request a form. Forms must be turned in by October 21.
DONATE USED EYEGLASSES
The Lady Lions Club of El Campo accepts used eyeglasses for distribution for those in need. Drop them off at Ag First Crop Insurance, 2014 West Loop, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. There is also a drop off location at Investor Loan Source, located at 210 Market St.
Keep Supper ON THE TABLE
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
PUBLICIZE YOUR EVENT
Do you or your organization have an event that you want to get out there? If the event is free to the public, send the information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. The event must be completely free to qualify for Bulletin Board. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
HAVE A HAPPENING?
For-profit listings including cook offs, fundraisers and plate sales can be posted under “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost.
