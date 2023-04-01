SANITIZER AVAILABLE FOR COMMUNITY
Free sanitizer spray and wipes will be available for El Campo businesses at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold. Call the office 543-6727 to arrange for pickup time.
saturday, april 1
community easter egg hunt
MidCoast Health System holds a community egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1 on the front lawn of the El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road. Children ages 9 and under are invited to attend, accompanied by an adult and must bring your own Easter basket. Bring your own camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny.
customer appreciation egg hunt
Tree House Furniture hosts a customer appreciation Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 1. Come out and enjoy, begins at 9 a.m., the hunt at 10 a.m. and pictures with the Easter Bunny 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
wednesday, april 5
Community blood drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will host a blood drive Wednesday, April 5 from 2-8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall on CR 406. For more information, call Richard Raun 541-3775.
saturday, april 8
church holds spring fest
Church of Christ, 311 E. Calhoun in El Campo, welcomes all to Spring Fest 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8. There will be games, food and an egg hunt.
monday, april 10
gardeners club holds workshop
All are invited to a free “Learn How to Make More Plants” workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 in Edna at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 4511 N. Wells. For more information contact the County Extension Office 361-782-3312.
saturday, april 29
1973 Class reunion
ECHS class of 1973 will celebrate their 50th reunion Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Parish Hall in New Taition. For more information contact Donna 281-814-7150 or Diane at 257-7304.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEER TODAY
Volunteer with Houston Hospice - El Campo today, call 578-0314.
Pilgrim Rest
Gives Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Free legal aid
Lone Star Legal Aid, a free legal assistance program for low-income families and individuals, is at the El Campo Branch Library every second Wednesday of the month. They offer legal advice and assistance on things such as eviction, family laws, wills, guardianships, probate and other subjects. The legal team is at the library, in person from 10 a.m. until noon.
free tax assistance
Get your taxes done for free with this program and it will begin Feb. 1 - April 14 at the Manna Meals Building, 500 Foerster, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 - 5 p.m. Call 361-880-0335 to schedule an appointment, walk-ins as time permits. Taxpayers need to bring Social Security cards for family members, photo ID’s, last year’s tax return, all income tax forms for 2023 and any other documents for a tax return.
PUBLICIZE
YOUR EVENT
Are you or your organization hosting an event that is free to the public? Send information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
