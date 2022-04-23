Bulletin Board

Make Life Better
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor Of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The request is for non-perishable food items only at this time. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
Fair Week
Wharton County Youth Fair Week will begin Friday, April 22-30. Daily events will be held such as Texas Country Concert on Friday, April 29 and Tejano Night on Saturday, April 30. For more information contact the fair office at 677-3350.
Scholastic Book Fair
The El Campo Branch Library, located at 200 W. Church St. in El Campo is holding BOGO Scholastic Book Fair from Wednesday, April 20 through Wednesday, April 27. For more information call the library at 543-2362 or visit the library’s website at www.whartonco.lib.tx.us.
saturday, April 23
Catholic Daughters Court Reception
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Daughters Court No. 2275 is holding a reception for 2022 High School and College Graduates on Saturday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall.
saturday, may 7
Scholarship Ceremony
Wharton County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presents it’s 2nd Annual Cinco De Mayo Celebration and Scholarship Award Cermony on Saturday, May 7 at the El Campo Civic Center. The event is free to the public and tables available. Live music, food and drinks. For more information call 532-5500.
ONGOING
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org.
Pilgrim Rest Gives Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Leader-News Bulletin
Board Update
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote events free to the public. Effective March 21, 2022 the El Campo Leader-News will be unable to provide free listings for for-profit events including cookoffs, fundraisers and plate sales even if they are hosted by a non-profit. For-profit listings will be posted under the newly-created “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost. No charge events, relief drives and the like will continue to be published in the Bulletin Board. Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
