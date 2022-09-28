EL CAMPO ISD NEW CALL OUT
SYSTEM, NUMBER AVAILABLE
El Campo ISD has moved to a new call out system, if you receive a call from 501-712-2633 in Little Rock, Ark., answer and save that number on your phone to receive messages from the school district.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
Church Holds Life Chain
St. Philip Catholic Church encourages all to join the parishioners in a Life Chain to be held Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2-3 p.m. at the intersection of Jackson and Mechanic streets. Meet in the Mikeska parking lot across the street from Rioux Hardware in El Campo at 1:45 p.m. For questions call 543-3091.
wednesday, october 5
Gardeners Association Holds Seminar
The Jackson County Master Gardeners Association is holding a “Come Grow With Us” seminar Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of the Jackson County Services Building, 411 N. Wells, Edna. Topic: “Design Principles for Sustainable Landscapes.”
thursday, october 6
Blood Drive In Honor Of Ripp Macek
The El Campo Elks Lodge, 3030 N. Mechanic, hosts a blood drive in honor of Ripp Macek from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Visit CommitForLife.org for more information.
saturday, october 8
Class Holds Reunion
Lone Star Cafe in Taiton will host the Class of 1970 reunion 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. For more, call Debbie 257-9065, Gary 637-1433 or Jan at 332-3778.
monday, october 10
Church Holds Blood Drive
First Baptist Church will be hosting a Blood Drive on Monday, Oct. 10 from 3 - 7:30 p.m, with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. The blood drive will be in the FLEC building on Depot. To sign up visit CommitForLife.org and use sponsor code FBC1.
Library Holds Pumpkin Contest
The El Campo Branch Library is holding its Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest once again. Stop by the library to pick up and entry form for rules. Pumpkins must be turned in Monday, Oct. 10 or Tuesday, Oct. 11. Judges will pick winners Friday, Oct. 14 before the library opens. The Library’s come-and-go Great Pumpkin Bash will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Enjoy light refreshments, play Halloween games, pick up prizes and take pumpkins home.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Have time on your hands? Houston Hospice El Campo needs you to volunteer. For more information call 578-0314.
DONATE USED EYEGLASSES
The Lady Lions Club of El Campo accepts used eyeglasses for distribution for those in need. Drop them off at Ag First Crop Insurance, 2014 West Loop, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Keep SUpper ON THE TABLE
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
QUESTIONS ABOUT MEDICARE?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every third Thursday of each month to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
PILGRIM REST GIVES GOODS
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
PUBLICIZE YOUR EVENT
Do you or your organization have an event that you want to get out there? If the event is free to the public, send the information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. The event must be completely free to qualify for Bulletin Board. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
HAVE A HAPPENING?
For-profit listings including cook offs, fundraisers and plate sales can be posted under “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost.
