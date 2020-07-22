State Mask Order
Remains In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
Annual Shirt Drive
Collecting Polos For Kids
Be the Light Community Outreach is accepting new and gently used polo style shirts for the 2020-2021 school year. Drop off at 3 in 1 Fitness, 602 Farenthold. Please wash before donating. For more information and to register your child, call Jennifer at 616-7102. Polos will be handed out at the back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Willie Bell Park.
BOGO Book Fair Going
On Through July 25
The El Campo Branch Library, 200 W. Church, is hosting a Buy-One-Get-One-Free Scholastic Book Fair from Wednesday, July 15 through Saturday, July 25 in the Mayor’s Room. There is a wide selection of books, posters and other items for all ages. Patrons are required to wear their face masks and either wear gloves (provided by the library) or use hand sanitizer before touching any book or item. For more information, call 543-2362 or visit www.whartonco.lib.tx.us. The library wants to remind all reading club participants that it is time to turn in reading logs or charts for prizes. The summer reading program for all ages ends on Friday, July 31, which is the last day the library will be handing out reading prizes.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
Benefit BBQ Dinner To Be Held
A drive-through barbecue dinner will be held Thursday, July 23 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at Tree House Furniture, 817 West Loop. All proceeds will help the Lisa Kocurek family for outstanding funeral expenses. Plates are $10 each. For tickets, contact Shyann Kocurek at 332-8909. Due to Covid-19, extra precautions will be taken to ensure safety for all.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
KCs To Hold Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is holding a blood drive Wednesday, July 29 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo, in honor of Todd Socha. The blood drive will be from 3 - 8 p.m. To schedule an appointment visit www.giveblood.org and login to Digital Donor, enter sponsor code 5911 or contact Richard Raun at 541-3775. All who donate will receive a beach towel. The Blood Center tests all blood donations for the COVID-19 antibody. All blood donations are in honor of this patient and will go into the general blood supply for all patients in the Texas Gulf Coast region.
ONGOING
Sign Up For Strike Out Parkinson’s Event
Rescheduled Strike Out Parkinson’s will be Saturday, Sept. 19 at Legacy Field - Zlotnik Park. Sign up by Sept. 4 and get a T-shirt. To play, or for more information, contact Terri Quinn at 533-2109 or tkquinn111@gmail.com.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals is take out only Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth streets in El Campo). For information, call 505-9362 or email: mannamealsec@gmail.com.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
COVID-19 Help Available
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games will begin at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Bill Assistance Available
Helping Hands offers assistance with utility payments. For information, contact Ann Starup at 543-9504.
Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded, it is important to dispose of it properly. The Everyday Heroes drop box is located behind First Financial Bank (formerly Commercial State Bank), they can also be dropped off at the American Legion Hall, 2241 Hwy. 71 Hwy South every Friday, during Bingo sessions.
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
