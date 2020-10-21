toys collected for local kids
Toys for Tots has begun its journey for 2020. Ways to help are by collecting toys, monetary donations, hosting fundraisers and more. If you would like to help, contact 320-9841 or whartoncounty@toysfortots.org. Donations can be made to 332 Henson, in El Campo and toys can be dropped off at the Leader-News office located at 203 E. Jackson.
ECPD Hosting TAKE BACK
Medication PROGRAM
The El Campo Police Department is participating in the “National Medication Take Back Program.” Citizens can leave expired or unwanted medications in a secure bin at the El Campo Public Safety building, 1011 West Loop. For assistance, call 543-5311, 8 a.m. - 5. p.m. Monday through Friday. The collection ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Items accepted include prescription patches, pills, ointments and vape pens. Batteries MUST BE REMOVED from the vape pen. Needles, inhalers, thermometers, hydrogen peroxide or aerosol are not accepted.
It’s CHEESEBALL time Again!
El Campo VFD Ladies Auxiliary is making and selling cheese balls this year. Cost is $7 each and all orders must be placed by Wednesday, Oct. 26. Delivery will be the week of Nov. 17. To order the traditional holiday treat, contact any firefighter, auxiliary member, Chairman Helen Hlavaty. 543-0173; Chamber, 543-2713, Kenny Socha, 543-0065 or Novak’s, 543-8664.
Wednesday, October 21
Farm Bureau Meeting Coming
The Wharton County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 120 N. Houston in Wharton. This is a business session only. No meal will be served. Registration is required, limited occupancy is in effect as required by law. For information and to RSVP, contact 532-2852.
saturday, october 24
Bake Sale Benefits Medical Expenses
A bake sale will be held this Saturday, October 24 at Sablatura’s Grocery in Louise and Molli B’s Cafe in El Campo. The bake sale is being held to help with medical needs for Thomas (Kookie) Garcia. The bake sales will be held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. For more information contact 541-6283.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25
Society Serves Turkey Dinner
St. Andrew Altar Society will be serving turkey dinner plates to-go only Sunday, October 25 at the St. Andrew Parish Hall in Hillje beginning at 11 a.m. until ? Plates are $10.
wednesday, october 28
Church Holds Trunk or Treat
First Baptist Church in El Campo, 206 Depot, will be holding a trunk or treat event 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Cars and trucks will be lined up along Depot, handing out candy to children, who are encouraged to wear a costume and have fun. For information, call 320-4015.
Thursday, October 29
Supper Benefits Club, Community
El Campo Lions Club will be having a hamburger supper Thursday, Oct. 29 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Alamo Park in El Campo. The meal is to-go only. Plates are $10 and all proceeds benefit the Lions Club community projects.
Center To Hold Medicare Meeting
Mid Coast Health System will be hosting a virtual ZOOM meeting about Medicare on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Northside Education Center, 707 Fahrenthold in El Campo. The meeting will present Medicare basics, upcoming changes and ways to avoid common pitfalls and options for Medicare benefits. Seating is limited, so call Donna at 578-5261 or Leeanna at 543-6750. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place.
Club Selling Raffle & Supper Tickets
The 100 Club of Wharton County is having a spaghetti dinner served to-go only and selling raffle tickets to be held Thursday, October 29 at the WCYF Crescent Hall (enter gate 3). Serving begins at 5 p.m. and plates are $8, raffle and meal tickets are available in the drive-thru line or at the following locations, General Sales located at 808 N. Richmond in Wharton and Vincek’s Smokehouse at 139 S. Dill St. in East Bernard. For more information call Susie Priesmeyer at Briggs & Veselka at 543-1040.
Saturday, October 31
Museum Holding Halloween Hustle
The El Campo Museum located at the Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, is calling all monsters to celebrate this holiday in their Halloween Hustle 5K Run. Sign up in person on Saturday, October 31 with a start time of 8:30 a.m. from the Civic Center, or run the race virtually. To register and for all registration information call 543-6885.
ONGOING
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
About Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded, it is important to dispose of it properly. The Everyday Heroes drop box is located behind First Financial Bank (formerly Commercial State Bank), they can also be dropped off at the American Legion Hall, 2241 Hwy. 71 Hwy South every Friday, during Bingo sessions.
Records Available For Pick Up
The El Campo Rice Special Cooperative reports special education records are available for pick up. The Special Education office will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Helping Hands Ministry
Assistance Available
Helping Hands Ministry offers assistance with utility payments for those who qualify. For information, contact Ann Strarup at 543-9504.
ITEMS COLLECTED for elderly
Can BE Dropped by L-N
The El Campo Leader-News is heading up a collection of needed items for local senior citizens living at two affordable living complexes. Suggested items include cleaning supplies, laundry and dish detergent (small bottles), personal care items and adult pull-ups. Due to COVID precautions, we asked that items be unopened. They may be dropped off at the newspaper office, 203 E. Jackson, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
UPCOMING
Vendors Sought For Show
Holy Family Catholic Church Religious Education Program will be hosting a vendor show on Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6. It will be held at the HF Family Life Center on the church grounds. For vendor information contact Kathy at 533-0999 or Mary at 531-9180.
