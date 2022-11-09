TOTS NEED TOYS
FOR CHRISTMAS
Toys for Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys and items through Dec. 8 for distribution in the Wharton County area. Drop off spots at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, El Campo Police Station, 1011 West Loop, and El Campo City Hall, 305 E. Jackson, and other sites.
KIDS Need Gifts To Give
The El Campo Boys & Girls Club requests new or gently used items children can give to their parents/and or loved ones for Christmas. Examples include stuffed animals, small tools for dad, dish towels or candles for mom; t-shirts with sayings or imagery appropriate for a small child to give and more. No longer recommended are items like ties for dad. Collection is going on now through Friday, Dec. 16 at 713 Farenthold. Children attending the club will then be allowed to “shop” for gifts.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Garden Club Bird Program
The Wharton Garden Club will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Wharton County Museum. Brunch will be served at 9 a.m. with the meeting and program to begin at 9:30 a.m. Terrie Hurley, who is a Master Naturalist will present a program on Native Gardening for Birds. If you bring a plant for a door prize or to share, please bring a bag. Wharton Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month, September thru June
Students Host Blood Drive
The ECHS Student Council is hosting a Blood Drive on Thursday, Nov. 10 in the Practice Gym from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
School Program and Parade
El Campo ISD hosts a Veteran Days Parade, 8:15 - 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans and their families welcome to join. Meet at the El Campo Civic Center parking lot no later than 8:10 a.m. The El Campo High School Band performs. The parade route passes all local schools. Route travels from the civic center to West Loop, to Norris, to Avenue K to Five-Way to Blossom Meyer before making its way to the 1500 block of North Mechanic.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Community Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 2-8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule your appt. go to CommitForLife.org and enter sponsor code 5911 or contact Richard Raun 541-3775. Free blood center blankets for donors.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Class Holds Annual Bazaar
ECISD’s Life Skills Classes Annual Holiday Bazaar will be held Thursday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church located at 1401 Avenue I. There will be holiday crafts, decorations, baked goods and gift items.
ONGOING
Donate Blood
Warm someone’s heart and dontate blood from Nov. 1-30 and receive a blanket as a thank you. Schedule your appt. at giveblood.org today.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
The El Campo Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 24 at the El Campo Civic Center. Volunteers are needed at this time, if interested please call 543-5073.
PUBLICIZE YOUR EVENT
Do you or your organization have an event that you want to get out there? If the event is free to the public, send the information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. The event must be completely free to qualify for Bulletin Board. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
