Precinct 4 Road Closure Starts On Monday
CR 426 at CR 409 is closed according to Precinct 4 officials, and will remain closed for an estimated two months. Motorists can use CR 424 as an alternate route. The closure will allow the county to replace three bridges.
Celebration Of Life Ornaments
The 2019 Celebration of Life Ornaments need to be picked up at the Hospice Support office at 1102 N. Mechanic in El Campo.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
American Legion Meeting
The American Legion Executive meeting will be held Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the legion hall. For more information call 332-2861.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Appreciation Service
Holy Temple of God in Christ Church, located at 112 Spruce in Louise invites all to an appreciation service for Elder Darnell Edwards and First Lady Irma Edwards and the celebration of 28 years of service. The service will be at 3 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. B Sanford and Mistress of the hour Sis. Roberts. The theme of the service will be “2 Corinthians 5:7, We walk by faith; not by sight.” For information call 578-0210.
BBQ Chicken Meal
Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 will be selling a barbecue chicken meal Sunday, March 15 from 11 a.m. until sold out. The plates are $10 and to-go only and can be picked up at the KC Hall.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Food Truck Frenzy
The City Of El Campo is hosting Downtown Dinner Tuesday, March 17 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Evans Park, located at 112 E. Monseratte. Admission is free but seating is limited. Contact Julie at jevanicky@cityofelcampo.org or at 541-5007 to reserve a seat or table.
American Legion Meeting
The regular meeting of the American Legion will be Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at the legion hall. For more information call 332-2861.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Medical Fundraiser Benefit
Dickie Means family fundraiser benefit to assist with medical expenses will be held Wednesday, March 18 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. The hamburger meal will be pick-up only. Donations will be accepted through NewFirst National Bank in El Campo under the Dickie Means family fundraiser benefit account. Meal and raffle tickets are available at several places including Superior Motor Parts and Rice Farmers Co-op. For information contact Larry Hensley 541-9065, Steven Martin 541-9958, Allen Hurst 578-6322, Nathan Cox 637-0091 and John Richter 512-801-5065.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
STB Blood Drive
Fesco Ltd. in El Campo, located at 711 E. Jackson is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, March 19 in the parking lot from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. All presenting blood donors can log in to STBTC’s site and pick a thank you item as part of their new donor store. Call the Fesco office at 543-9451 to schedule an appointment or visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Rewards for more information about creating an account and donor information.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Spring Kidfish
Legacy Fields will hold Kidfish at Legacy Pond on Saturday, March 21 from 8 a.m. - noon. Admission is free for kids ages 2-15. A free t-shirt will be available for kids. Prizes will go to biggest fish, most fish, and youngest fisher.
Spring Plant Sale
The Jackson County Master Gardener Association will hold its Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, March 21 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Jackson County Service Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells in Edna. There will be plants for sale, birdhouses hand-made by master gardeners, also activities will be available for kids age 6-12. Proceeds will go towards college scholarships for careers in horticulture or agriculture and the maintenance and development of the Texana Educational Garden located adjacent to the County Service Building. For information call 713-705-1837.
Wharton County Democrats Convention
The Wharton County Democrats will hold their county convention Saturday, March 21 at the Wharton County Main Branch Library in Wharton located at 1920 N. Fulton. Registration will start at 10 a.m. and the convention is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. You can pre-register for the county convention at 2020.texasdemocrats.org which will help avoid delays the morning of the convention. Delegates will be selected to the state convention June 4, San Antonio. For more information contact Jeff Dixon 281-795-6485.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
First Aid Training
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wharton County will be hosting a Mental Health First Aid training in Wharton. The training will be held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 315 E. Milam in the Extension Office Classroom on Wednesday, March 25 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., with lunch provided. This program is free, but is limited to the first 30 people to sign up. Please RSVP to Stacey Shanks at 532-3310 to reserve your spot.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Spaghetti Cook-Off
The 100 Club of Wharton County will hold their Spaghetti Cook-Off at the Crescent Fairgrounds Thursday, March 26 from 4 - 10 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and serving will begin at 5 p.m.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office, 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For information, contact 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. No. C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
