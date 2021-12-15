Bulletin Board

Bluebonnet Club Holds
Fundraiser
The Bluebonnet Extension Eduation Club is currently holding their Pecan/Nut Fundraiser. All proceeds go to many local organizations along with Wharton County Youth Fair Scholarships. There is a wide variety of Nuts for sale, if interested please contact Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Wednesday, DEC. 15
Communtiy Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 2-8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. Donors will receive a voucher for a free medium pizza and a Blood Center item of their choice. If you donated Nov. 17 you will be ineligible for donation. For information contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit giveblood.org to schedule your appointment, use sponsor code 5911.
Christmas Member Party
The El Campo American Legion Post 251 Christmas Party for members will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meal will be served to members. Raffle tickets will be drawn and the winners will be contacted. To RSVP call 578-2757 by noon on Dec. 13.
Thursday, DEC. 16
Christmas In Jammies
First Lutheran Church-First Preschool located at 304 Oscar in El Campo, will be holding a Christmas program Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Christmas in our Jammies will be presented by Preschool and PreK, and will be held in the sanctuary. There will be refreshments to go and a special gift for your performing child .
SaturDAY, DEC. 18
Community Christmas Celebration
A Christmas celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Danevang Lutheran Church. The celebration will begin with a children’s play and with the celebration to follow, please bring snacks to share and there will be a visit from Santa.
Sale Helps Defray Funeral Expenses
A bake sale is to be held Saturday, Dec. 18 to help with funeral expenses for Elena Pullin of Louise. The bake sale will be held inside the parish hall at St. Robert’s church in El Campo, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
Preschool Hosts Drive-Thru Nativity
Faith Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Preschool, located at 2103 N. Mechanic is hosting a Drive-Thru Christmas Live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 6-6:30 p.m. All cars enter from Meadow Lane onto Town & Country Drive, then proceed by driving around the church grounds to behold scenes from the Christmas message as detailed in Luke 2. After touring the scenes, exit left on Town & Country and then proceed to Hwy 71. For additional information contact Bonnie at 332-1163 or call the church office at 543-1842.
Christmas At Rescue Church
Experience “Deck The Halls” at Rescue Church located at 915 FM 1299 in Wharton, Sunday Dec. 19. A Christmas message, Christmas Carols music and more are for all to enjoy. Services will begin at 10 a.m. and the night will end with a Candlelight service at 6 p.m. The candlelight service will have hot chocolate, tamales at the food truck, pictures with Santa and a train/hay ride.
FRIdAY, DEC. 24
Church Holds Candelight Service
First Baptist Church of El Campo, located at 210 Depot St., is inviting everyone to their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service which will be held Friday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Nursery will not be open.
