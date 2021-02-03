EC Pride Contest
The El Campo Leader-News is holding a El Campo Pride Contest. We want to see how you show your pride for El Campo. Email or come bring in a photo of your home or business including one of our El Campo placards to be entered into our contest. Visit the office to pick up an EC placard to include in your photo. The office is located at 203 E. Jackson. The cut off for the contest is 5 p.m Wednesday, February 3.
Ornament Pick-Up
Celebration of Life 2020 ornaments are ready for pick up. Anyone who purchased an ornament from El Campo and had it on the tree at the El Campo Civic Center can pick the ornaments up from the office at 1102 N. Mechanic 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. Ornaments purchased for Wharton, not previously picked up, will be at Selections on the Square in Wharton.
Bingo Games Resume
El Campo American Legion Bingo will resume bingo games on Friday, Jan. 22. According to CDC guidelines, seating will be limited. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and card sales start at 6 p.m. with games beginning at 7 p.m. Snack bar and bar will be open.
tuesday, february 9
Release Remembers Roselynn
The First School will be having a balloon release in remembrance of Roselynn Coates at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9th at The First School located inside of the First Lutheran Church, 304 Oscar.
WEDNESDAY,
FEBRUARY 10
Community Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive 3 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 from at the Columbus Hall located in El Campo. To schedule your appointment contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 using sponsor code : 5911. T-shirts will be given out.
Foundation Holds Annual Meet
The El Campo Medical Foundation will hold its annual meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 10 in room 110 of the Northside Center. The meeting will be open to the public. For more information contact 332-7890 or email kimberleywcooper@gmail.com.
annual mlk
SCHOLARSHIP
Anyone interested in donating to the Wharton County MLK Scholarships, which are given to local students of all races annually, can mail donations to: MLK SCHOLARSHIP - Vivian Wyatt or Mozelle Stephens at P.O. Box 84, Glen Flora, TX 77443.
Ongoing
Pilgrim Rest Distributes
Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. Call 541-7493.
Manna Meals Pick-Up Only
Manna Meals is offered at no cost 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in a convenient drive-through at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth) in El Campo. Meals are prepared by members of local congregations. For information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
----------------
Leader-News
Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.