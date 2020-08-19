SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
Meal Benefits School
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be selling fried chicken plates to-go only starting 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. The benefits will go to St. Philip’s school teacher supply fund.
COVID CANCELLATIONS
The Art Association has canceled its Michael Windberg Workshop that was going to be held Aug. 20-22. For more information call 541-9011.
Wharton County Retired Teachers Association will not be holding any face to face meetings in the fall of 2020. Information regarding the January meeting in El Campo will be sent later. For information contact 281-831-1704.
Due to COVID-19, and the low player attendance, bingo games held at the American Legion on Friday evenings have been canceled. Be sure to check the El Campo Leader-News bulletin board section for more information on when bingo will resume.
ONGOING
Republican Party HQ Open
The Wharton County Republican Party headquarters is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 111 W. Monseratte. For more information, call 257-7179.
Fall Registration
The Boys & Girls Club of El Campo is currently taking registrations for their Fall After-School program. Spaces are limited. Register at www.bgcelcampo.org/programs. Information is on the web page or call the office at 543-8320.
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
Records Available For Pick Up
The El Campo Rice Special Cooperative reports special education records are available for pick up. The Special Education office will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Sign Up For Strike Out Parkinson’s Event
Rescheduled Strike Out Parkinson’s will be Saturday, Sept. 19 at Legacy Field - Zlotnik Park. Sign up by Sept. 4 and get a T-shirt. To play, or for more information, contact Terri Quinn at 533-2109 or tkquinn111@gmail.com.
Helping Hands Ministry Assistance Available
Helping Hands Ministry offers assistance with utility payments for those who qualify. For information, contact Ann Strarup at 543-9504.
COVID-19 Help Available
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org.
Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded, it is important to dispose of it properly. The Everyday Heroes drop box is located behind First Financial Bank (formerly Commercial State Bank), they can also be dropped off at the American Legion Hall, 2241 Hwy. 71 Hwy South every Friday, during Bingo sessions.
--------------------
About Leader-News
Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.