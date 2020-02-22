St. Philip Read-a-Thon
St. Philip Catholic School Read-a-thon is under way. Help support the school by donating at the school office or through any SPS student from now until Thursday, March 5. For information, call 543-2901.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
70’s Class Reunion
Attention all ‘67 - ‘79 graduates of Louise High School, you’re invited to the 70s class reunion on Saturday, Feb. 22. Text Cindy Schmidt at 541-9001 by Wednesday, Feb. 19 for details and for information about the cost per person.
Tea With Princesses
The El Campo Museum of Natural History will hold its annual Tea with the Princesses Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Come join and have tea and cookies with princesses. There will be games to play and make a crown and bracelet. Admission is $10, for information call 543-6885.
Annual Fundraiser
Danevang Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual barbecue dinner, dance and auction Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. at the KC Hall. Music will be provided by Steel Country, there will also be a gun raffle.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
100 Men March
100 Men March will be held Sunday, Feb. 23 at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church located at 810 Palacios at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. B. Sanford.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
SPOT Fundraiser
Support Wharton County’s homeless dogs and cats and enjoy a Bow Wow Benefit Dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall in El Campo on Monday, Feb. 24 from 5 - 6:30 p.m. The meal will be catered by Ben’s Chuckwagon. For tickets and more information call Alexis at 578-3295.
Annual Chamber Banquet
The Louise/Hillje 61st Annual Chamber Banquet will be held Monday, Feb. 24 at the Rustic Chandelier. The social begins at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner at 7. The theme is 50s entertainment, there will be a silent auction and bucket raffle. Tickets are $15, for information contact 541-7056.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Bow Wow Dinner
A benefit dinner to support Wharton County’s homeless dogs and cats will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the KC Hall in Wharton from 5 - 6:30 p.m. The meal will be catered by Ben’s Chuckwagon, for tickets and information call Kathy at 533-1082.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Benefit Fish Fry
Speaks Community Center, located on FM 530 next to the cemetery in Speaks, is holding a fish fry with an auction and music on Friday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Speaks Community Center Projects. Free will offerings are accepted. For information call 361-798-5420.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
Spring Festival
St. Procopius Spring Festival will be held Sunday, March 1 at the Hillje Parish Hall. Serving starts at 11 a.m., there will also be drive in and plates to go, dine-in is also available in the Hillje Hall. Plates are $10, a bake sale and raffle drawing will be held as well.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Annual Spring Fundraiser
The Rotary Club of El Campo will have its 40th Annual Spring Fundraiser, Thursday, March 5 at the El Campo Civic Center. A seafood dinner, raffles and auction benefit will be held. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m., raffle and meal tickets are available from any El Campo Rotarian.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office located at 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For information contact the VA office at 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Fundraiser To Benefit Extension Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club has extra pecans and nuts for sale through February. All proceeds will go to 4-H and non 4-H scholarships as well as donations to other organizations. There will be cashews, walnut halves, pistachios, dried apricots, cran-slam, fiesta mix, fruit mix, mountain mix, sugar-free chocolate pecans, an assorted variety of peanuts and much more. For information, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. #C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
