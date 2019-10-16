WEDNESDAY OCT. 16
Meal Assists With Medical Expenses
A fundraiser will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the El Campo Civic Center for Bryan Charbula to help defray medical expenses. The meal will be drive - through only from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. A fund has been established at New First National Bank to make a monetary contribution. For ticket information call Gary Charbula at 637-1433.
THURSDAY OCT. 17
Mercantile To Host Chamber Event
The Mercantile of El Campo, 117 N. Washington, will host a Chamber Blend Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6 - 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
FRIDAY OCT. 18
Mystery At The Plaza
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, will perform Ken Ludwig’s BASKERVILLE A Sherlock Holmes Mystery Oct. 18 - 27, presented by El Campo Memorial Hospital. Ludwig transforms the classic into a murderously funny adventure. Showtimes are Friday and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2;30 p.m. For more information call 282-2226 or visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org.
Pink Out Pep Rally
El Campo High School will hold their Pink Out Pep Rally Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ricebird Stadium. All are welcome to come and show their support as the El Campo High School Band heads to UIL competition Saturday, Oct. 19 in Ganado. October is breast cancer awareness month, therefore a bake sale will be held with proceeds going to research. Come out and sport your best pink wear. For information contact Shanna Evans 512-658-1529.
Hamburger Fundraiser To Be Held
Presbyterian Preschool will be having a hamburger supper fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 17 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm. Tickets can be bought from any student or by contacting Patti Montello at 543-7474.
SATURDAY OCT. 19
Dinner Helps With Medical Expenses
A hamburger dinner for Hunter Hrncir will to be held Saturday, Oct. 19. Pick up time is 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Alamo Park. Donations can be made at New First National Bank. For more information and tickets contact Cheyenne Morton at 616-0334.
Danevang Celebrating 125 Years
The Danish Heritage Preservation Society is commemorating Danevang on its 125th year on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Community Hall in Danevang. All are welcome. There will be food and fun for all ages including dancers, a special ceremony and new exhibits at the museum. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by contacting Sandra Peterson 832-489-6773.
Paws and Claws Fundraiser
Boarding for Rescues and animal welfare will be holding a spooktacular fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Dragonfly Venue, 125 S. Fulton in Wharton. There will be a catered dinner and music followed by a silent auction and dance. Costumes encouraged, but not required. For information, call or text 332-1772.
MONDAY OCT. 21
Library Presents Guest Author
The Wharton County Library, 1920 N. Fulton in Wharton, will host a guest author to speak along with a book signing 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Dr. Gayle Woodson is a world- renowned surgeon who will be debuting her novel “After Kilimanjaro.” For more information contact Elene Gedevani at 532-8080.
THURSDAY OCT. 24
Wharton County Democrats Meeting
The Wharton County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 in Wharton at 9ers Grill, 112 W. Boling Hwy., in their meeting room. They will discuss the new voting procedures and the November election on amendments to the Texas Constitution. For more information contact Jeffery Dixon 281-795-6485.
SATURDAY OCT. 26
Wharton VFW Hosts Fundraiser
Wharton VFW Post No. 4474 will hold a fundraiser 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at the Wharton American Legion Hall. There will be lunch plates as well as a bake sale. Dine in and pick will be available. For more information on tickets contact Daniel Garza 453-1700 or Ray Kacer 533-0111.
Sunday, October 27
Church To Hold Songfest
The Third Annual Danevang Lutheran Songfest will be held Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Danevang Lutheran Church. It will host several musical groups from local churches and individuals will perform songs. A sandwich supper will be provided by the church. All ages welcome to join. For more information contact Linda Alderson at 543-7342.
St. Philip To Host Speaker
St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo is presenting Kitty Cleveland on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1:00 - 4:30 p.m. Cleveland is a singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker from New Orleans. All welcome. For more information, call 543-3770.
Society To Hold Turkey Dinner
St. Andrew Altar Society will host their Turkey Dinner Sunday Oct. 27 at the St. Andrew Parish Hall in Hillje. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. for plates to go or dine in. There will also be a raffle and bake sale. For information contact Patsy Reck 512-653-9912.
Church Hosts Turkey Dinner
St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Blessing will hold their annual turkey and dressing dinner Sunday, Oct. 27. Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dine-in or drive-through dinner will start at 11 a.m. with $12 plates. A live auction and raffle will take place at noon. For information call Vincent Nemec at 241-5177.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. Legion Hosts Friday Night Bingo American Legion Post 251 host bingo games every Fridays with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Free Legal Help Provided
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third -Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance
