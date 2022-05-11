Bulletin Board

Make Life Better
One Can At A Time
Canned vegetables, rice, beans and other staple, non-perishable foods are needed now to help those from seniors to families struggling to simply put food on the table. Drop off items either by calling Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245 for the Pilgrim Rest Labor Of Love or bring donations to the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. The request is for non-perishable food items only at this time. The Labor of Love services more than 200 households throughout the El Campo area.
Library Holds Coloring Contest
The Louise Branch Library located at 803 Third Street in Louise, is holding a Adults and Kids Coloring Contest beginning Thursday, April 29 running through May 20. Coloring sheets must be picked up and turned in to the Louise Branch library by May 20. The contest will be announced on May 31. For more information contact the library at 648-2018.
tuesday, may 17
Crochet With Friends
Learn a new hobby or refresh a forgotten skill at the Free Crochet With Friends on Tuesday, May 17 at the Wharton Main Library, located at 1920 N. Fulton in Wharton. Seating is limited, call to reserve a seat 532-8080.
ONGOING
Birdhouse Bonanza
The El Campo Branch Library is holding a Birdhouse Bonanza, if you check out 2 books about gardening, birds, yard improvement or patios, your name will be entered into the drawing to win one of many beautiful birdhouses. Drawing will be held on May 6.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org.
Pilgrim Rest Gives Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Leader-News Bulletin
Board Update
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote events free to the public. Effective March 21, 2022 the El Campo Leader-News will be unable to provide free listings for for-profit events including cookoffs, fundraisers and plate sales even if they are hosted by a non-profit. For-profit listings will be posted under the newly-created “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost. No charge events, relief drives and the like will continue to be published in the Bulletin Board. Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
