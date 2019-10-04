Saturday, Oct. 5
Festival Today In Alamo Park
The Annual El Campo Prairie Days Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at Alamo Park in El Campo. Festivities beginning at 10 a.m. will include live music throughout the day with various booths offering children’s activities, crafts, food, games and more.
Run Wild 5K Set For Oct. 5
The El Campo Museum’s Run Wild 5K Fun Run is set for Saturday, Oct. 5. with a start time of 8:30 a.m. Participants can register now at the museum, online or the morning of race day. The Fun Run raises funds for the museum’s operations and activities.
Class of 1999 To Hold 20 Year Reunion
The El Campo High School Class of 1999 will host its 20 year reunion Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 - 11 p.m. at the 409 Club in El Campo. Appetizers will be served and setups available. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For information visit http://bit.ly/echs1999 or contact Amy Klatt at amysue68@sbcglobal.net.
SUNDAY OCT. 6
Festival Features Food, Games
Tation Community Center will be holding their fall festival Sunday, Oct. 6. There will be plates to go and inside dining, serving starts at 11 a.m. Fun, food, games and entertainment available all day.
Locals Gather To Support Life
Life Chain Sunday will be observed Sunday, Oct. 6 at Evans Park. Those participating should arrive at 1:40 p.m., event is from 2 - 3 p.m. This event is held to publicly acknowledge all life to be important.
MONDAY OCT. 7
Library To Hold Speaker Meeting
Wharton County speakers will hold meeting at the Wharton County main branch library in Wharton Monday Oct. 7 from 6:30 - 8 pm. Meetings are first and third mondays of the month to practice communication and leadership skills. Contact Jeff Dixon at 281-795-6485 for more information.
MEDICARE 101 To Be Presented
El Campo Branch Library will be holding programs about Medicare Monday Oct. 7 beginning at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Ruthie 543-2362.
Pumpkin Contest Open To Youth
El Campo Branch Library is calling all library patrons ages 3 to 14 to participate in the Great Pumpkin Bash and pumpkin decorating contest. Entry forms are available at the library. Decorated entries must be delivered either Monday, Oct. 7 or Tuesday, Oct. 8 during regular library hours. For information call 543-2362.
WEDNESDAY OCT. 9
American Legion Executive Meeting
American Legion will hold their executive meeting Wednesday Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Legion hall. For information call Daniel Falcon 332-2861.
All Welcome To Christian Event
Fields of Faith event is set to take place Oct. 9 at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium in Wharton. Gates open at 6 p.m., event is from 6:30 - 8 p.m. For more information contact Alice or Jerrell Barron at ladyabarron@gmail.com, pastorbarron111@gmail.com.
Thursday, OCT. 10
El Campo Chamber Blender
The Shed, located at 1004 West Loop will be hosting a Chamber Blender Thur. Oct. 10, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Refreshments and door prizes will be available. The public is invited.
Garden Club Trip Open To All
Wharton Garden Club invites members and community friends for an Oct. 10 garden day trip by chartered bus. The trip will include a stroll through Helen’s Garden in League City, a garden talk and shopping at Maas Nursery in Seabrook and visiting Armand Bayou Nature Center in Pasadena. There is a $60 fee, lunch not included. To sign up, call Patti at 453-0138.
2019 Prom Fundraiser
The El Campo High School is selling meal tickets to raise funds for this years prom. The drive-thru will begin at 4:30 p.m. by the cafeteria. Tickets can be purchased by a junior student or by contacting Alicia Aguilar at aaguilar@ecisd.org or call 543-6341 ext. 422.
Friday Oct. 11
Sneak Peek At The Patch
Theta Delta will be having their annual pumpkin patch sneak peek Friday Oct. 11 opening at 5:30 p.m. at Evans Park. Activities include a moon bounce, temporary tattoos, face and pumpkin painting for the kids. VIP tickets are still available.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
All Invited to Holy Rosary
Join the prayer on honoring Our Lady of Fatima on her apparation of 101 Years to the three children and the Miracle of The Sun, Saturday Oct. 12 at St. Robert Bellarmine Gazebo. Matachino dancers at 11:30 a.m., Divine Mercy at 11:45 a.m. and the rosary at noon. For more information contact Terri Beltran at 361-554-7506 or Ella Merta 543-3403.
Pumpkin Patch Offers Fun For All
Theta Delta’s Annual Pumpkin Patch will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. until noon at Evans Park. There will be activities for kids and plenty of photo opportunities. There is a $10 admission fee for families. Fees apply for additional fun activities.
SUNDAY OCT. 13
Local Church Hosts Guest Speaker
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 810 Palacios St. in El Campo, will have guest speaker Rev. B. Lacey from Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Houston to come speak Sunday Oct. 13 at 3 pm. For information contact Percilla 541-7493.
St. Robert Bellarmine To Host Festival
St. Robert’s Catholic Church hosts its annual festival at the Columbus Club Hall (formerly the Knights of Columbus Hall) Sunday, Oct. 13. There will be food, raffles, games, and a live auction. Festival will begin at 10 a.m. For information contact Martin Medina 637-6638 or Albert Cavazos 637-1532.
Holy Cross Parish Holds Bazaar
Bazaar to be held Sunday Oct. 13 at Riverside Hall in East Bernard. Meals to be served starting at 11 a.m. Games, auction and raffle are just some of the entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
TUESDAY OCT. 15
American Legion Meeting
American Legion will hold their regular meeting Tuesday Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Legion hall. For more information call Daniel Falcon, 332-2861.
ONGOING
El Campo Class Searching For Grads
The El Campo High School Class of 1984 is looking for fellow graduates to invite to a 35th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 12. For information, contact Kim Novak Socha at kimsocha@att.net, or Melissa Brandt Lester at mel@lestercontracting.com. Information can also be found on the El Campo High School Class of 1984 Facebook page.
Club Selling Nuts, Pecan Selections
Members of the Bluebonnet Extension Education Club are currently selling pecans and other assorted nuts. The last day to place an order is Monday, Sept. 30 by calling one of these members: Norma Korenek, 979-541-6356; Donna Shimek, 979-320-7850; Cynthia Priesmeyer, 979-578-1867 or Genevieve Hicks, 979-240-9700. All proceeds will be used for various projects the club supports, such as scholarships and making donations to 4-H events.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions
