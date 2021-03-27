Report Property
Damage To State
If you have suffered property damage because of the winter weather event, please complete the survey at the link included, https://arcg.is/uOrOb.
Water Bill Notice
Due to Ice Storm water issues, IMUD customers are approved to pay last month’s (February) water bill for the current month’s (March) bill. For more information, call 543-6844.
Stories Puts Schools
In Spotlight
ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston and Disney are bringing the magic of storytelling to El Campo ISD. Students Pre-K through fifth grade will receive free books at the drive-thru distribution event from 9 - 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27 at Northside Elementary, 2610 Meadow. Please enter U-drive on Blossom Meyer.
saturday, march 27
Legion Holds Fundraiser
The Blessing American Legion Auxiliary No. 649 cook off will start 8 a.m. Saturday, March 27. First-third place trophies will be given out. Two raffles will also be held with an auction. Proceeds will go to veterans programs, girls state attendees scholarships and several local charities. For auction info, call 578-1618; cook-off info, call 361-649-8536; and for raffle info, call 479-0783.
Church Holds Sale
The First Baptist Church in Louise, 608 First, will be holding a bake and yard sale from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
sunday, march 28
KC Holds Fundraiser
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 will be selling barbecue chicken plates Sunday, March 28. Plates will be to-go only from 11 a.m. until sold out at the KC Hall in El Campo. Plates are $10 each. For more information, contact Richard Raun at 541-3775.
wednesday, march 31
Saftey For Seniors Program
Corporal Mark Biskup will be hosting a free public program Wednesday, March 31 at the Duson room in the El Campo Civic Center. The program will begin at 2 p.m., if any questions call 543-5311.
saturday, april 3
Hospital To Hold Egg Hunt
Mid Coast Health System is inviting children ages 3-9 to a drive thru easter egg hunt. The hunt will be held 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3. Drive thru the El Campo Memorial Hospital (303 Sandy Corner Rd.) front entrance and remain in your car. Each child will receive a lunch bag with Easter Eggs, while supplies last.
wednesday, april 7
Community Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is hosting a community blood drive 3 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule an appointment, contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit CommitForLife.org and use sponsor code: 5911. T-shirts will be given to donors.
Ongoing
Sale Benefits Art Center
The El Campo Art Association has tamales and salsa for sale from now until April 2. To order, call Mae Borak 541-0911. Orders are to be picked up at the Art Center, located at 201 W. Monseratte.
Fundraiser Taking Orders
Wharton County Cares Fundraiser is currently taking orders for seasonal 14” Flower Plant Bowls. Pickup will be from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at United Ag in El Campo. Contact Becky Koudela at 332-1685 and Terry Rutherford at 578-1366 for orders and more information.
Tax Aide Provided
By AARP Foundation
The AARP Foundation will be providing help with taxes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 - 5 p.m. at the Manna Meals Center, located at 500 Foerster in El Campo. A form that can be picked up from the El Campo Branch Library must be filled out and turned in. To schedule an appoitment call 979-482-9309.
