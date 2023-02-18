citizen of year nominations
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for 2022 Citizen of the Year and Achiever of the Year. If you have submitted a candidate in the past that was not selected, please resubmit or call the Chamber to update candidate information to be reconsidered. For details or questions contact 543-2713. Deadline for all nominations is February 28. Nomination letters can be delivered to 01 N. Mechanic or by mail to P.O. Box 1400. A dropbox is also available, or email to ecc@elcampochamber.com.
Non-perishable foods, soaps, body care items and even puzzle books or similar items are needed now to help seniors and disabled residents. The El Campo Leader-News along with the Rotary Club of El Campo are partnering for a food/relief drive for seniors. Drop off items at the El Campo Leader-News, 203 E. Jackson. Look for more drop off sites coming soon. Would your organization like to help? Contact Shannon Crabtree at 543-3363.
SANITIZER AVAILABLE FOR COMMUNITY
Free sanitizer will be available Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Northside Center, located at 707 Fahrenthold from 2-4 p.m.
Support Wharton County’s homeless pets and enjoy Bow Wow Benefit Dinner. The Wharton dinner is Tuesday, February 28, 5-6:30 p.m. at the KC Hall-Wharton; the El Campo dinner is Thursday March 9, 5-6:30 p.m. at the KC Hall-El Campo. For El Campo tickets contact Leeanna 332-8434, for Wharton contact Kathy 533-1082. For ticket information email wcspot@hotmail.com.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Lone Star Legal Aid, a free legal assistance program for low-income families and individuals, is at the El Campo Branch Library every second Wednesday of the month. They offer legal advice and assistance on things such as eviction, family laws, wills, guardianships, probate and other subjects. The legal team is at the library, in person from 10 a.m. until noon.
Are you or your organization hosting an event that is free to the public? Send information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
