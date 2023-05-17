SANITIZER AVAILABLE FOR Businesses
Free sanitizer spray and wipes available for El Campo businesses Monday - Friday at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold on a first come first served basis. Call the office 543-6727 for more information.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
SANITIZER AVAILABLE FOR Businesses
Free sanitizer spray and wipes available for El Campo businesses Monday - Friday at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold on a first come first served basis. Call the office 543-6727 for more information.
thursday, may 18
Musuem celebrates birthday
The Museum of Natural History in El Campo is celebrating its 45th birthday on Thursday, May 18. Come out and take a tour through the museum and enjoy a treat.
wednesday, may 31
community blood drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be holding a blood drive Wednesday, May 31 from 2-8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. To schedule an appointment go to CommitForLife.org and enter sponsor code 5911, or contact Richard Raun 541-3775. Free t-shirt with your donation.
ONGOING
registration now open
El Campo Youth Football 2023 registration is now open. Registration will be online only, for age eligibility and division information contact Jesse Lee 578-1665 or Chad Harris 635-0488. Registration begins now and will end June 30, 2023.
VOLUNTEER TODAY
Start the year off right by volunteering with Houston Hospice - El Campo today, call for more information at 578-0314.
Pilgrim Rest
Gives Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Publish Your Event
Are you or your organization hosting an event that is free to the public? Send information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.