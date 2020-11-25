TRASH SCHEDULE CHANGES
Waste Connections, Inc.’s schedule changes due to the Thanksgiving holiday are: Thursday, Nov. 26 - CLOSED - no collection; Friday, Nov. 27 - Thursday routes will be collected; Saturday, Nov. 28 - Friday routes will be collected. Residents will need to have their carts/cans to the curb by 7:30 a.m. The Resident Collection Station (landfill/dump) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and resume regular hours on Friday, Nov. 27. For Waste Connections questions, call 221-1259; for Resident Collection Station call 541-5095.
sponsor A Veteran wreath
Wreaths Across America are taking orders for wreaths to be placed on a veteran’s grave. Deadline to order is Monday, Nov. 23. For wreath pick up and information, call Glenell Wenglar, 543-0374, or email wenglar@sbcglobal.net.
ANNUAL BAZAAR to Be VIRTUAL
ECISD’s Life Skill Classes are holding their Annual Holiday Bazaar virtually this year. Orders for the Dec. 17 pick up are due Dec. 14. To shop online, visit: http://bit.ly/2020bazaar. There will also be a QR code. For information call 543-9051 or email drek@ecisd.org.
thursday, november 26
Community Drive-Thru Dinner
The annual community wide Thanksgiving dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. This year due to Covid precautions the meal will be set up as drive-thru and delivery only. Delivery calls can begin Monday, Nov. 23 and continue to Nov. 25, contact 543-5073. Drive-thru plates can be picked up and are given to number of people in vehicle. Donations can be made at First State Bank, mail donations can be sent to P.O. Box 443 in El Campo. Dessert donations are welcome to place in to-go plates, cake with no icing and cookies are preferred. Volunteers are needed and will be required to wear a face mask and have their temperature checked.
saturday, november 28
Chamber, CDC Host SBS
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce and City Development Corp. of El Campo will be sponsoring Small Business Saturday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at the El Campo Civic Center.
tuesday, december 1
Chamber Holds Holiday Shop-Hop
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is hosting the 12th annual Hometown Holiday Shop-Hop Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Participating merchants will have refreshments, holiday specials and chances to win. For information call 543-2713.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
Christmas Parade Tradition Continues
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. The theme this year will be “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Applications can be found on the Chamber website www.elcampochamber.com. Deadline is Monday, Nov. 30. For information about this upcoming event, call 543-2713.
saturday, december 5
Chamber Hosting Christmas Mall
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Annual Christmas Mall to be held Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. The indoor show will have craft and food booths both days and door prize drawings will be every hour. For information call 543-2713.
SUNday, december 6
Drive-Thru Live Nativity
Faith Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Preschool, located at 2103 N. Mechanic, will be hosting a drive-thru Christmas Live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 6 beginning at 6 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All cars will need to enter from Meadow Lane onto Town & Country Dr. Turn left at the welcome sign, which will posted at the back of the church property. Then proceed by driving around the church grounds to behold scenes from the Christmas message as detailed in the Bible, Luke Chapter 2. For additional information, call Bonnie at 332-1163 or 543-1842.
About Leader-News
Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voicemail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.