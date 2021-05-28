Walk-A-Thon Raising Funds
For Cancer Patients
Wharton County Cares is having a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser to help cancer patients in Wharton County with their expenses. Those interested should call Becky Koudela, 332-1685; Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Allison Watson, 210-914-4815.
Memorial Day Observances
In El Campo
Community Cemetery
The El Campo Community Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. Lawn chairs are suggested.
American Legion
The American Legion Post 251 will have a Memorial Day observance at the Legion Hall on Armory Road starting at 11 a.m., Monday, May 31. Guest speaker will be Susan Myers, former executive director of the Houston Holocaust Museum.
UPcoming events
Tuesday, June 1
Hospital To Host Blood Drive
El Campo Memorial Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 in hospital parking. Sign ups encourage. Call or text Joby at 361-648-1236.
Wednesday, June 2
Need Help Paying Utility Bills?
If you live in Wharton County and have home energy costs of electric, natural gas or propane, you may qualify for assistance. To find out more about eligibility, call the Economic Action Committee of the Gulf Coast at 245-6901. Applications are being accepted June 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the El Campo Branch Library. To fill out an online application, visit https://eacofthegulfcoast.com/ua-application.
Saturday, June 5
Washer Tournament To Be Held
The El Campo Elks Lodge is holding a washer tournament Saturday, June 5 with registration at 1:30 p.m. and start time at 2 p.m. Entries are limited. Food and beverages available for purchase. For information, call Chad Hensley, 541-3239.
Non-profit Hosting Plant Sale
Wharton County Cares is having a plant, baked and canned goods sale from 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, June 5 at Texas Coastal Limousine at the corner of West Norris and North Mechanic.
Saturday, June 12
Rodeo Event Helps With Medical Funds
A benefit team roping event to raise medical funds for Cindy Blaha is planned for Saturday, June 12 at the Wharton County Fairgrounds. Books will open at 8:30 a.m. and roping starts at 9:30 a.m. Concession stand for breakfast and lunch will be available. There will be a crawfish boil and live music. At 5 p.m., a live auction will follow the crawfish boil. For information, call Nena Boettcher, 281-468-8973. Donations for the live auction can be made by calling Tricia at 677-3350, or Ed at 637-0370.
Kolache Festival Coming To EB
The Czech Kolache Klobase Festival is Saturday, June 12 at Riverside Hall in East Bernard. Festivities, including food, games, live music and other entertainment, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, call 335-7907.
Ongoing
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost with a convenient drive-thru access from 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
Registration For Summer Camp
The El Campo Museum is taking registrations for its summer camp programs. Animal Camp, eight weeks from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, starting June 9. Science camp will run six weeks 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays June 17 through July 22. Call the museum during regular hours at 543-6855.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion Post 251 hosts bingo games every Friday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; card sales at 6 p.m. and games being at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Heritage Center Now Open
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to those at least 50 years old for a $50 fee collected every January. Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, it offers exercise machines, exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, laptop computers, games and opportunities to volunteer. Bingo games will resume at 2 p.m. Monday, May 10.
