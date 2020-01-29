Fundraiser To Benefit
Extension Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club has extra pecans and nuts for sale through February. All proceeds will go to 4-H and non 4-H scholarships as well as donations to other organizations. There will be cashews, walnut halves, pistachios, dried apricots, cran-slam, fiesta mix, fruit mix, mountain mix, sugar-free chocolate pecans, an assorted variety of peanuts and much more. For information, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
Benefit Meal And Raffle
A Warren “Butch” Witcher medical benefit meal and raffle will be held Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. at FESCO, Ltd., 711 E. Jackson (Enter from Pierce). To-go plates and raffle tickets will be on sale. Contact Randy Tarver or Jennifer Kollaja at 543-9451.
El Campo Chamber Banquet & Gala
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will hold its Annual Banquet and Gala at the El Campo Civic Center on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6 - 9 p.m. For more information contact 543-2713.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31
School Celebration
St. Philip Catholic School is inviting the Class of 1955 to children’s Mass on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m., where they will be recognized and there will also be a breakfast in the Parish Hall following the Mass. St. Philip Catholic School will be celebrating 75 years of education. The Class of 1955 was the first graduating class.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1
Winter Dance Fundraiser
Louise High School Project Graduation is holding their Winter Dance Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Plainview Dance Hall. Music will be by Steel Country, and a silent auction will be held as well. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance starts at 8 p.m. For tickets or questions contact Cassie Cortez at 578-3179.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3
WCYF Entries Due
Entries for the Wharton County Youth Fair’s Creative Arts Department are due by 4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3 at the fair office. They may be faxed or emailed, but include required signatures. Payment can be submitted online at https://whartonca.fairwire.com/. For information, visit: www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Wharton County GOP Candidate Forum
Voters will have two opportunities to meet, support and hear from Wharton County Republican candidates for public office. This includes commissioners, tax assessor-collector, district attorney and others. The first forum will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in El Campo at Mikeska’s Bar-B-Que on U.S. 59. The second will be Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Wharton at Grace Community Fellowship, 1900 E. Boling Hwy. The forums are open to the public at no charge.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Plaza Holds Driving Miss Daisy
The Plaza Theatre on Monterey Square is proud to present the 1988 Pulitzer Prize Winner Driving Miss Daisy, by Alfred Uhry. The drama directed by Russell Kacer takes the stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday from February 7 - 16th. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee performance beginning at 2:30 p.m. For reservations or any questions contact 282-2226 or visit whartonplazatheatre.org
West Wharton County Cook-off
West Wharton County Firefighters will hold their Fourth Annual Barbecue Cook-off Friday, Feb 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 at the El Campo Volunteer Fire Departmnet Training Field. There will also be a car show, judging begins at 2 p.m. All benefits will go to Danevang, Louise and El Campo VFDs. For cook-off entry information contact, ECVFD Jared Merta 578-1341, LVFD Scott Charbula 637-0414, and DVFD Ben Rivera at 578-3915.
Eagle Lake Senior Citizens Dance
The Eagle Lake Community Center, located at 100 N. Walnut will hold a dance Friday, Feb. 7 from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. Dances are held the first friday of every month. For information call Harry or Helen at 234-2903.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Father Daughter Dance
Beta Theta Omega is hosting their first Father Daughter Dance Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Dance Pizzazz Studio at 1401 MLK Blvd. $25 per couple, there will be hors d’ouevres, music, dancing,crafts and fun. A complimentary photo booth will be available. Proceeds benefit local community projects and scholarships. For more information call 543-2713.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Valentine’s Open House
The Louise Branch Library located at 803 3rd St. in Louise invites you to their Valentine’s Open house in the library meeting room Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10:00 a.m - 2 p.m. This is their way of saying thank you to the community and to all who have supported the library. Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes. For more information contact 648-2018.
Coffee With A Cop
Meet the Police Officers, EMS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol); Wharton County Constables, Texas Game Wardens, TABC and Staff on Tuesday, February 11 from 7:30 - 9:00 a.m. at Molli B’s Coffee Cafe located at 1602 N. Mechanic at the Mid Coast HealthPlex Building. Come and go for complimentary coffee and snacks. For more information call 578-5261.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Community Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is holding a blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 3 - 8 p.m. in El Campo at the Columbus Hall. Free t-shirts are available for donors. If any questions or to schedule an appt. contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit giveblood.org, use sponsor code 5911.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be available in the Wharton Veteran’s Office located at 1017 N. Alabama in Wharton on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. For more information contact the VA office at 532-1311 or 800-827-1000.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. #C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
