DEA Take Back
Program Is Back
Running until April 25, the DEA Take Back Program is accepting expired and unused medication. Bring the medication to the El Campo Police Department, 1011 West Loop, lobby and drop inside the metal container. No aerosol, needles or vape pens will be accepted. For questions, call Cpl. Mark Biskup at 543-5311.
SATURDAY, April 24
Plaza Holds Performance
The Plaza Theatre in Wharton, located at 120 S. Houston, is now performing “Crimes of the Heart.” Performances are Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought at www.whartonplazatheatre.org.
Thursday, April 29
Active Shooter Program
Corporal Mark Biskup will present an active shooter program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29 in the Duson room at the El Campo Civic Center. No one under the age of 17 will be allowed to attend. The presentation will last approximately an hour. If any church, school, business or civic organization wishes to have this program presetned at their location, they can call Corporal Biskup at 543-5311 to set up a date.
Ongoing
Registration For Summer Camp
The El Campo Museum is beginning registration for its summer camp programs. Animal Camp will run eight weeks on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon starting on June 9 through July 28. Science camp will run six weeks 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays June 17 through July 22. To register in advance, call 543-6855.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Heritage Center Now Open
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games and opportunities to volunteer.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
