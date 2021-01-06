Sunday, January 10
KCs Have Meal To-Go
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 will have a to-go only fried chicken dinner, $10 per plate, from 11 a.m. until sold out on Sunday, Jan. 10 at the KC Hall.
SUNDay, january 17
Hall Holds Annual Tournament
The 69th Texas State Championship Domino Tournament will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville, located at 321 US-77, Sunday, Jan. 17. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and playing will begin at 9 a.m. sharp. A barbecue dinner will be served in the hall for players and spectators. For more information call 361-798-2311 or visit www.kchall.com.
Ongoing
Manna Meals Pick-Up Only
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. in a convenient drive-through at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth) in El Campo. Meals are prepared by members of local congregations. For information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of El Campo
Collecting Sneakers
El Campo Rotarians are taking up a collection of used and new sneakers to give to a non-profit, Got Sneakers, in an effort to help those in other countries who have no shoes at all. The local club will receive $3 for each new pair of sneakers and $1 for each pair in good condition. Money will be donated to Polio Plus. Boxes are located at City Hall, the Civic Center, El Campo Leader-News and the Northside Education Center. Another box will be added to St. Philip Catholic School after the holidays. The drive will continue through January.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes
Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Tickets For 2020-2021
On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
Club Sells Selection of Nuts
The Bluebonnet Extension Education Club is still selling a wide variety of pecans/nuts to sell, such as pecan halves, cocktail, hot & spicy, chocolate covered, honey roasted, walnuts, pistachios and much more. If interested please call Norma at 541-6356.
Leader-News
Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.