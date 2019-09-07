Saturday, Sept. 7
Bake Sale To Help With Medical Bills
A bake sale is being held to help with medical expenses for Brittani Bartlett. The fundraiser will be 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the TSC parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 7. Donations may also be made by calling Cheyenne Morton, 616-0334; Xzavier Ortiz, 210-992-8341; Ashley Marie, 831-801-7453 or Natalie Klimple, 732-4720.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Cub Scouts Recruiting New Members
El Campo Cub Scout Pack 196 is signing up new members Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the American Legion Hall, 4:30 - 7 p.m. Membership fees apply. The local pack meets every fourth Tuesday of the month, at the El Campo American Legion Hall, starting at 6 p.m. Den meetings are determined by each den group.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Legion Hosts Meeting
The American Legion is hosting an executive meeting at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the American Legion Hall on Armory Road.
Sunday, Sept. 15
KCs Hosts Chicken Dinner
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 is hosting a fried chicken dinner starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Columbus Hall. Plates are $10 each and will be available until sold out.
Monday,Sept. 16
Wharton Co. GOP Meeting Set
The next meeting of the Wharton County Republican Party Executive Committee will be Monday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Wharton County Electric Co-Op meeting room in El Campo. Interested Republicans are invited to attend.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Square Dancing Fun
The Mustang Square Dance Club will offer free classes, Tuesdays, Sept. 17 and 24, 7 - 8 p.m. at the First Methodist Church, annex, 200 Twin Oaks in Ganado. There is no age limit. Wear comfortable shoes. Snacks will be provided.
Downtown Dinner Coming
The City of El Campo hosts Downtown Dinner, 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17. Food trucks offer a wide variety of items in downtown El Campo along Monseratte by Evans Park. To reserve a table, call City Hall at 541-5000.
Legion To Meet Sept. 17
Members of the American Legion will hold their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the American Legion Hall.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Health Fair Coming To El Campo
Take advantage of health screenings and other valuable information at the annual Wharton County Health Fair taking place Thursday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the El Campo Civic Center. New this year will be a Medicare specialist who can assist with making decisions about coverage. There will be bingo starting at 11 a.m. and door prizes given away. Proceeds will benefit two local community projects, Wharton County Cares and Team Rubicon. This event is free and all ages are welcome to attend.
Coffee with the Cops
El Campo and Wharton are joining up for a fun come and go event at the Wharton County Health Fair on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the El Campo Civic Center. Come meet El Campo and Wharton Police Officers, El Campo and Wharton EMS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol) Texas Game Wardens and staff from 9-11 a.m. There will be complimentary coffee and snacks.
Friday, Sept. 20
Derby Dolls Reunion Registration Due
Former El Campo High School Derby Dolls have until today to register for the Dolls 50th year reunion which will include activities on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19. For information on how to register, contact Stephanie Jensen at sjensen@ecisd.org. Friday will include a half time performance and Saturday there will be a reunion brunch at the ECHS cafeteria.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Library Celebrates 80 Years
The Wharton County Library system will observe its 80th anniversary with an open house Tuesday, Sept. 24 starting with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend the event which will be held at the Wharton Library at 1920 N. Fulton in Wharton. The Wharton County Library system was the 25th county library to be established in the state of Texas.
Ongoing
EC Class Searching For Grads
The El Campo High School Class of 1984 is looking for fellow graduates to invite to 35th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 12. For information, contact Kim Novak Socha at kimsocha@att.net, or Melissa Brandt Lester at mel@lestercontracting.com. Information can also be found on the El Campo High School Class of 1984 Facebook page.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Veterans Service Office Open
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Legal Services At No Cost
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
About Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofits. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fundraisers, church auctions (not part of a larger event) and raffles do not qualify. Submissions must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
