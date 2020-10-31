toys FOR TOTS
collecting for local kids
Toys for Tots has begun its journey for 2020. Ways to help are by collecting toys, monetary donations, hosting fundraisers and more. If you would like to help, contact 320-9841 or whartoncounty@toysfortots.org. Donations can be made to 332 Henson, in El Campo and toys can be dropped off at the Leader-News office located at 203 E. Jackson.
It’s CHEESEBALL time Again!
El Campo VFD Ladies Auxiliary is making and selling cheese balls this year. Cost is $7 each and all orders must be placed by Wednesday, Oct. 28. Delivery will be the week of Nov. 17. To order the traditional holiday treat, contact any firefighter, auxiliary member, Chairman Helen Hlavaty. 543-0173; Chamber, 543-2713, Kenny Socha, 543-0065 or Novak’s, 543-8664.
Saturday, October 31
St. Robert Events
The Catholic Daughter Court No. 2275 have several upcoming events. At noon Saturday, Oct. 31, there will be prayer for our police to be held at the City of El Campo Police Department on the loop. A Trunk or Treat will also be held the same day. Mass starts at 5:30 p.m. and the trunk or treat will begin at 6:45 p.m. Candy and food booths will be available inside and outside.
Museum Holding Halloween Hustle
The El Campo Museum is calling all monsters to celebrate this holiday during their Halloween Hustle 5K Run. Sign up in person on Saturday, Oct. 31 with a start time of 8:30 a.m. The run will begin at Faith Lutheran Church, 2103 N. Mechanic.
Halloween Drive-In Movie
United Ag has partnered with Showplace 3 to bring Ghostbusters for an outdoor showing, a drive-in movie, at the gin yard in Danevang. The movie, which is free, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Be sure to show up by 7:15 p.m. to ensure a parking place. There will also be no bathroom facilities on site.
wednesday, november 11
Blood Drive Honors Child
A blood drive will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at VonDerAu in El Campo. The blood drive is being held in honor of Noah Hollingsworth. Appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment, visit www.giveblood.org and login to Digital Donar, enter sponsor code VDAF or contact Andy Hollingsworth at 512-626-2301.
Veterans Day Drive-By Program
All local veterans are invited to join in on the Veterans Day Drive-by Program beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Please remain in vehicles and proceed south on Depot St. (from Norris St.) then turn right on Church St. For more information call 543-2901.
ONGOING
Tickets For 2020-2021 On Sale Now
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, has 2020-2021 season tickets available at www.whartonplazatheatre.org or 282-2226.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
State Mask Order In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
