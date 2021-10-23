Lady Lions Collecting Glasses For Needy
The El Campo Lady Lions have volunteered to collect used eye glasses from the deposit boxes in El Campo. Those who wish to donate eye wear can contact the group to have them picked up by notifying them by email at ecladylions@yahoo.com or message them on their Facebook page. Also, businesses who wish to have a box placed in their office, can contact Barbara Bean at barbean812@yahoo.com. Providing eye glasses to people who need them, but can’t afford the cost, is a project of Lions Clubs all over the world.
Supplies Needed
For VA Hospital
A supply drive is under way for veterans of the VA hospital in Houston. Items can be dropped off at the El Campo Leader-News or The Shed. Items needed include bath and body products (travel sizes if possible), deodorant, white or black crew socks, men’s and women’s undergarments, combs, brushes, nail clippers, new caps, T-shirts and more. Items are being collected through Nov. 30.
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
Meal Tickets Available Oct. 21
Support Wharton County’s homeless pets and enjoy SPOT’s Bow Wow benefit chicken fried chicken at the El Campo Knights of Columbus Hall 5 - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. The meal will also be served in Wharton 5 - 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at the KC Hall. Tickets are $12 each and available by calling Leeanna at 332-8434. They will also be available tomorrow, Oct. 21 at Coastal Plains Animal Hospital or El Campo Animal Hospital. In Wharton, they are available by contacting Kathy at 533-1082 or going by Alamont or Wharton Veterinary clinics.
Donate Blood For ECHS Grad
A blood drive in support of Carol Wigginton, 1975 graduate of El Campo High School, is being hosted by First United Methodist Church, 1001 Ave. I, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. A donor coach will be on-site in the church parking lot. To schedule an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/fum1021.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Missionary To Speak At
First Christian Church
First Christian Church is hosting a Thailand/Burma Christian missionary to speak on Sunday, Oct. 24 starting at 10:45 a.m. The speaker is the grandson of Allan and Joan Eubank, who were sent as missionaries to Thailand in 1960. The couple started the Thai Christian Foundation that continues to provide ministry to the Thai people today. Their grandson Dave and daughter Laurie have also joined their ministry.
Tuesday, OCTOBER 26
Weeken Retreat For Bereaved Parents To Be Held
Strength for the Journey, a grief ministry for parents who have lost children, is sponsoring a weekend retreat at the Diocese of Victoria Spiritual Renewal Center in Victoria Oct. 29 - 31. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 26. Groups of parents who have lost a child will be at the center to help others going through the loss of a child. The weekend will be a time of prayer, reflection and listening to speakers such as clergy, licensed professional counselors and parents who have lost a child. To register, visit www.victoriadiocese.org/grief-support. For information, call 257-9984 or 578-3934.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
FBC Hosts Fall Festival
First Baptist Church hosts its annual fall festival from 6 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the church, 206 Depot. Kid-friendly costumes are welcome. There will be food, games, candy, bounce houses, a photo booth and additional activities.
Elk’s Selling Plate Dinners
El Campo Elk’s Lodge chicken spaghetti dinner, $10 per plate, is being served Wednesday, Oct. 27, in convenient drive-thru at the lodge from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The lodge is located at 3303 N. Mechanic. Delivery is available for orders of 10 plates or more. For information, call the lodge, 543-3701 or Chris Wendel, 541-9443. Proceeds will benefit the Elk’s community service projects.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Museum 5K Run Set For Oct. 30
Register now for El Campo Museum’s 13th Annual Halloween Hustle 5K set for Oct. 30. For information, call 543-6885, or sign up at tinyurl.com/HalloweenRun2021.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Retired Teachers To Meet
All Wharton County retired teachers planning to attend the meeting at First United Methodist Church in East Bernard on Wednesday, Nov. 3 must reserve their meal by Oct. 27 by calling 533-6675, 335-3905 or 541-9072. A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served and is $8 per plate. New retirees are welcome to attend. The group is accepting new or gently used children’s books for their book project.
Ongoing
Medicare Questions Answered?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Businesses Host Third Thursdays
The Wharton Downtown Business Association is hosting Third Thursdays featuring food trucks, entertainment and a night of shopping. Third Thursday will take place each month from 5 - 8 p.m.
Pilgrim Rest Giving Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
