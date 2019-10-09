WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
American Legion Executive Meeting
American Legion will hold their executive meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Legion hall.
All Welcome To Christian Event
Fields of Faith event is set to take place Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium in Wharton. Gates open at 6 p.m., event is from 6:30 - 8 p.m. For more information contact Alice or Jerrell Barron at ladyabarron@gmail.com, pastorbarron111@gmail.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
El Campo Chamber Blender
The Shed, located at 1004 West Loop, will be hosting a Chamber Blender Thursday, Oct. 10, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. There will be refreshments and door prizes. The public is invited.
Garden Club Trip Open To All
Wharton Garden Club invites all to an Oct. 10 garden day trip by chartered bus. The trip includes a stroll through Helen’s Garden in League City, a garden talk and shopping at Maas Nursery in Seabrook and visiting Armand Bayou Nature Center in Pasadena. There is a $60 fee, lunch not included. To sign up, call Patti at 453-0138.
2019 Prom Fundraiser
The El Campo High School is selling meal tickets to raise funds for this years prom. The drive-thru will begin at 4:30 p.m. by the cafeteria. Tickets can be purchased by a junior student or by contacting Alicia Aguilar at aaguilar@ecisd.org or call 543-6341 ext. 422.
Sale Benefits Sunshine Ladies
Laurel Custom Designs will be holding a lobby sale Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at El Campo Memorial Hospital located at 303 Sandy Corner Road in El Campo. The sale will feature handmade sewn items such as quilts, aprons and towels. For more information contact Donna Mikeska at 543-6251.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
Sale Taking Place At ECMH Lobby
Melissa’s Lovely Bows will be having a lobby sale Friday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road in El Campo. The sale will feature handmade hair bows, headbands and much more. For more information contact Donna Mikeska at 543-6251.
U.S. Census To Meet
The U.S. Census will be holding a meeting Friday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the El Campo Branch Library located at 200 W. Church St. A representative will be answering any questions one may have. For more information contact Tommy Brandl at 578-1990.
Sneak Peek At The Patch
Theta Delta will be having their annual Pumpkin Patch sneak peek Friday Oct. 11 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Evans Park. Activities include a moon bounce, temporary tattoos, face and pumpkin painting for the kids. VIP tickets are still available.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
All Invited To Pray The Rosary
The public is invited to join in prayer to honor Our Lady of Fatima on her apparition of 101 years to three children and the miracle of the sun on Saturday ,Oct. 12 at St. Robert Bellarmine Gazebo. Matachino dancers will perform at 11:30 a.m., Divine Mercy will be held at 11:45 a.m. and the Rosary will be recited at noon. For more information contact Terri Beltran at 361-554-7506 or Ella Merta 543-3403.
Pumpkin Patch Offers Fun For All
Theta Delta’s Annual Pumpkin Patch will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. until noon at Evans Park. There will be activities for kids and plenty of photo opportunities. There is a $10 admission fee for families. Fees apply for additional activities.
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
Church Hosts Anniversary Homecoming
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church will have their 102nd anniversary homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Guest speaker will be the Rev. B. Lacey from Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Houston. The church is located at 810 Palacios St. in El Campo. For information contact Percilla 541-7493.
St. Robert Bellarmine To Host Festival
St. Robert’s Catholic Church hosts its annual festival at the Columbus Club Hall (formerly the Knights of Columbus Hall) Sunday, Oct. 13. There will be food, raffles, games, and a live auction. Festival will begin at 10 a.m. For information contact Martin Medina 637-6638 or Albert Cavazos 637-1532.
Holy Cross Parish Holds Bazaar
Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard will hold their annual bazaar Sunday, Oct. 13 at Riverside Hall. Meal will be served starting at 11 a.m. Games, auction and a raffle are just some of the entertainment for everyone to enjoy.
TUESDAY, OCT. 15
American Legion Meeting
American Legion will hold their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Legion hall. For more information call Daniel Falcon, 332-2861.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
Meal Assists With Medical Expenses
A fundraiser will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the El Campo Civic Center for Bryan Charbula to help defray medical expenses. The meal will be drive - thru only from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. A fund has been established at NewFirst National Bank to make a monetary contribution. For ticket information call Gary Charbula at 637-1433.
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
Hamburger Fundraiser To Be Held
Presbyterian Preschool will be having a hamburger supper fundraiser Thursday Oct. 17 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm. Tickets can be bought from any student or by contacting Patti Montello at 543-7474.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
Dinner Helps With Medical Expenses
A hamburger dinner for Hunter Hrncir will to be held Saturday, Oct. 19. Pick up time is 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Alamo Park. Donations can be made at New First National Bank. For more information and tickets contact Cheyenne Morton at 616-0334.
Danevang Celebrating 125 Years
The Danish Heritage Preservation Society is commemorating Danevang on it’s 125th year on Saturday Oct. 19 at the Community Hall in Danevang. All are welcome to come and celebrate, there will be food and fun for all ages including dancers, a special ceremony and new exhibits at the museum. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by contacting Sandra Peterson 832-489-6773.
Paws and Claws Fundraiser
Boarding for Rescues and animal welfare will be holding a spooktacular fundraiser Saturday Oct. 19 at The Dragonfly Venue located at 125 S. Fulton St. in Wharton. There will be a catered dinner and music followed by a silent auction and dance. Costumes encouraged but not required. For information on tickets call or text 332-1772.
MONDAY, OCT. 21
Library Presents Guest Author
The Wharton County Library, 1920 N. Fulton, in Wharton will be hosting a guest author to speak and also have a book signing from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Dr. Gayle Woodson is a world- renowned surgeon who will be debuting her novel After Kilimanjaro. For more information contact Elene Gedevani at 532-8080.
ONGOING
El Campo Class Searching For Grads
The El Campo High School Class of 1984 is looking for fellow graduates to invite to a 35th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 12. For information, contact Kim Novak Socha at kimsocha@att.net, or Melissa Brandt Lester at mel@lestercontracting.com.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. Legion Hosts Friday Night Bingo American Legion Post 251 host bingo games every Fridays with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Free English Classes At The Library
Classes de ingles gratis para personas que estan comenzando a aprender y practicar ingles. El enfoque sera en el desarrollo del vocabulario, construccion de oraciones y conversacion oral. Cada Sabado a las, 10 a.m. La Biblioteca de El Campo 200 W. Church. Free English classes for individuals who are beginning to learn and practice the English language. Focus will be on vocabulary development, sentence construction and oral conversation. Meet Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the El Campo Branch Library.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Free Legal Help Provided
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third -Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
