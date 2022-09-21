EL CAMPO ISD NEW CALL OUT
SYSTEM, NUMBER AVAILABLE
El Campo ISD has moved to a new call out system, if you receive a call from 501-712-2633 in Little Rock, Ark, answer and save that number on your phone to receive messages from the school district throughout the year.
wednesday, september 21
Community Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 hosts a blood drive 2 -8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the KC Hall in El Campo. To schedule your appointment visit CommitFor Life.org, enter sponsor code 5911, or contact Richard Raun at 541-3775.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
Church Holds Life Chain
St. Philip Catholic Church encourages all to join the parishioners in a Life Chain to be held Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2-3 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy 59 and 71. Participants are to meet in the Mikeska parking lot across the street from Rioux Hardware in El Campo at 1:45 p.m. For questions call 543-3091.
wednesday, october 5
Gardeners Association Holds Seminar
The Jackson County Master Gardners Association is holding a “Come Grow With Us” seminar Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of the Jackson County Services Building located at 411 N. Wells, Edna, TX. Dr. Bill Welch will give a talk titled “Design Principles for Sustainable Landscapes”.
saturday, october 8
Class Holds Reunion
Lone Star Cafe in Taiton will host the Class of 1970 reunion from 5-9 p.m. For more information contact Debbie 257-9065, Gary 637-1433 and Jan at 332-3778.
PUBLICIZE YOUR EVENT
Do you or your organization have an event that you want to get out there? If the event is free to the public, send the information to production@leader-news.com to get your event in the paper. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome to get their information in at no cost. The event must be completely free to qualify.
BULLETIN BOARD UPDATE
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote events free to the public. Submit items with contact information to 203 E. Jackson, via email at bulletinboard@leader-news.com or by mail. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted. For-profit listings including cook offs, fundraisers and plate sales will be posted under “Happenings” for $20, with a 30-word 4x run maximum. Contact Haley Orsak at advertise@leader-news.com. Events already advertising in the newspaper will receive a “Happenings” listing at no additional cost.
