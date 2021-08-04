Back To School Bash Aug. 9
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church and their After-School Activities Program need help for their Back2School Bash in August. They are seeking donations of backpacks, school supplies, juice boxes and gently-used clothing for the youth attending El Campo ISD. Items will be distributed at the 14th Annual Back2School Bash 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at Pilgrim Rest. To donate, call Niesha Brown 713-480-5245.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Blue Creek Market Marks Five Years
Blue Creek Market, 909 S. Wharton, will host a Chamber Blender 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Everyone is welcome to attend this event.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Chamber Blender To Be At Ruby and Yaya
Ruby and Yaya will host a Chamber Blender 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at 115 N. Washington. Blenders are open to the public.
Golfers Welcome To Participate
First Presbyterian Church will host a golf outing, a Five-Man 9-Hole Scramble at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Entry is $60 with prizes for first, second and third place teams. Visit the El Campo Country Club Pro Shop, or call or text: Derek Treybig, 332-2484, Gerry Couey, 541-6926 or Blake Barger, 270-1889.
Ongoing
ECHS Football Tickets On Sale
El Campo High School football tickets are now on sale to the public from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Aug. 6 at the ECISD administration office, 700 West Norris. Season tickets are $25 per set for five tickets.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For information, call 541-7493.
Event Raises Funds For Cancer
Wharton County Cares is having a Walk-A-Thon fundraiser to help cancer patients in Wharton County with their expenses. Those interested should call Becky Koudela, 332-1685; Terry Rutherford, 578-1366 or Allison Watson, 210-914-4815.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service announcement publication to promote one-time events for non-profit organizations. The El Campo Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information in writing to our office, 203 E. Jackson, via email or by mail. Items will be edited. Digital submissions must be text that can be copied and edited (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions will be taken. For more information, call 543-3363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.