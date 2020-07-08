All American Baby Contest Winners
To the winners of the All American Baby Contest: please come by our office at 203 E. Jackson to pick up certificates and checks. Office hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
State Passes Mask Ordinance
Effective Friday, July 3, the Governor Abbott passed a mask ordinance for the state of Texas. To enter into a public establishment a mask is required.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
KCs Host BBQ Chicken Meal
Knights Of Columbus No. 2490 will be selling plates Sunday, July 19 at the KC Hall from 11 a.m. until sold out. There will be a drawing held afterwards. For information call 979-541-3775.
ONGOING
Help Paper Update Church Times
As El Campo and the state slowly return to normal gatherings, church leaders are asked to contact the El Campo Leader-News and notify if you are back on regular schedule or have modified worship times. This information will be listed in the Saturday Church Page. Email bulletinboard@leader-news.com with information.
Sign Up For Youth Football
El Campo Youth Football Fall registration is open. Register online at: https://elcampoyouthfootballleague.sportngin.com/register/form/733090640. For information, visit the El Campo Youth Football Facebook page, or contact League President Ryan Reyes at 332-4772 or League Player Agent Chad Harris at 635-0488. Registration ends June 30.
Register Now For Summer Reading Club
The El Campo Branch Library’s Summer Reading Club registration continues at the library, 200 W. Church. Register to win prizes by reading or having someone read to you. Call 543-2362 for more information.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals is take out only Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth streets in El Campo). For information, call 505-9362 or email: mannamealsec@gmail.com.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
COVID-19 Help Available
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games will begin at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
