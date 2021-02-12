Weather Cancels Manna Meals
Manna Meals will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 due to expected severe weather.
City Extends Utility Bill Due Date
The City of El Campo has extended the date utility bills are due from Monday, Feb. 15 to Tuesday, Feb. 16 in response to anticipated freezing conditions Monday.
Ornament Pick-Up
Celebration of Life 2020 ornaments can picked up 1102 N. Mechanic 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. Wharton ornaments are at Selections on the Square in Wharton.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Legion Holds Meeting
American Legion will hold a regular meeting 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16. Wear proper Covid-19 PPE to the meeting. For information contact Commander Daniel Falcon 332-2861.
Wednesday, feb. 17
Plate Sale Benefits School
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be selling fish fry plates on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Columbus Hall located on Armory Road in El Campo. The plates will be $10 and to-go only, plate sales will benefit St. Philip School.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Read-A-Thon Kicks Off
The St. Philip Catholic School Read-A-Thon will begin Monday, Feb. 22 and run through March 16. To sponsor a child and their reading you can do so by contacting the school office or through any SPS student. For more information call 543-2901.
Ongoing
Annual MLK Scholarship
Anyone interested in donating to the Wharton County MLK Scholarships, which are given to local students of all races annually, can mail donations to: MLK SCHOLARSHIP - Vivian Wyatt or Mozelle Stephens at P.O. Box 84, Glen Flora, TX 77443.
Sale Supports Education Club
The Bluebonnet Extension Club has a variety of nuts for sale to help support the club. The variety of nuts include pecan halves, pecan pieces, roasted and salted redskin peanuts, honey roasted peanuts, mountain mix, praline frosted pecans, chocolate toffee pecans and chocolate covered almonds. Supplies are limited, call Norma Korenek at 541-6356.
Commodities To Be Distributed
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. Call 541-7493.
Manna Meals Pick-Up Only
Manna Meals is offered at no cost 5 - 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday in a convenient drive-through at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth) in El Campo. Meals are prepared by members of local congregations. For information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Leader-News Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fundraisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.