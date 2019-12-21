Residential Trash Service Same,
City Hall Closing
Because Christmas falls on a Wednesday, residential trash service will remain the same in El Campo and in the Isaacson Municipal Utility District. There will not be any brush pick up, however, on Christmas Day. Commercial trash will be delayed by one day. City Hall will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 23
Hoodies For Blood Donors
United Agricultural Cooperative Inc. will be holding a blood drive Monday, Dec. 23, from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Donors will receive a hoodie as a gift to all successful donors this holiday season. For more information contact Sally Andel 543-6284 or visit giveblood.org to schedule an appointment, sponsor code : C037.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24
Church Candlelight Service
First Baptist Church, 206 Depot, will host a candlelight service on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to the service.
ONGOING
Blanket Drive Being Held For Elderly
Angel Home Health agency in Wharton is heading up a blanket drive for elderly clients in the Wharton County area. They is accepting any size, color or type of blanket at Mid Coast Medical Clinic, 305 Sandy Corner Road; Professional Pharmacy, 1264 N. Mechanic, and Meridian Assisted Living, 3515 W. Loop.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Free Legal Help Provided
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third -Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 Hwy. 71 South, in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
U.S. Census Bureau
The U.S. Census Bureau will be at Workforce Solutions on Mondays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. located at 1506 N. Alabama Rd. #C in Wharton. If you are interested in the U.S. Census or have any questions and would like more information come by or contact the Workforce at 979-531-0730.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
------------------------------------------------
Leader-News
Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.