State Mask Order
Remains In Effect
Per Texas Governor Abbott, a mask order is in effect statewide. To enter into a public establishment, a mask must be worn by those who are 10 years of age and older.
Annual Shirt Drive
Collecting Polos For Kids
Be the Light Community Outreach is accepting new and gently used polo style shirts for the 2020-2021 school year. Drop off at 3 in 1 Fitness, 602 Farenthold. Please wash before donating. For more information and to register your child, call Jennifer at 616-7102. Polos will be handed out at the back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Willie Bell Park.
School Supplies Needed
Newlife Alliance of El Campo Village is seeking supplies for their back to school drive going on now through Aug. 7. Supplies, which will be distributed to 150 school-age children, can be dropped off at their office, 1185 Olivia, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call Brandy, 979-475-8938. Newlife Alliance is a non-profit organization.
BOGO Book Fair Going
On Through July 25
The El Campo Branch Library, 200 W. Church, is hosting a Buy-One-Get-One-Free Scholastic Book Fair from Wednesday, July 15 through Saturday, July 25 in the Mayor’s Room. There is a wide selection of books, posters and other items for all ages. Patrons are required to wear their face masks and either wear gloves (provided by the library) or use hand sanitizer before touching any book or item. For more information, call 543-2362 or visit www.whartonco.lib.tx.us. The library wants to remind all reading club participants that it is time to turn in reading logs or charts for prizes. The summer reading program for all ages ends on Friday, July 31, which is the last day the library will be handing out reading prizes.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
KCs To Hold Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is holding a blood drive Wednesday, July 29 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo, in honor of Todd Socha. The blood drive will be from 3 - 8 p.m. To schedule an appointment visit www.giveblood.org and login to Digital Donor, enter sponsor code 5911 or contact Richard Raun at 541-3775. All who donate will receive a beach towel. The Blood Center tests all blood donations for the COVID-19 antibody. All blood donations are in honor of this patient and will go into the general blood supply for all patients in the Texas Gulf Coast region.
ONGOING
Records Available For Pick Up
The El Campo Rice Special Cooperative would like to inform parents that special education records are available for pick up. The Special Education office will be open Monday - Thursday from 7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. through July 30th. Regular hours of Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. will resume on August 3.
Sign Up For Strike Out Parkinson’s Event
Rescheduled Strike Out Parkinson’s will be Saturday, Sept. 19 at Legacy Field - Zlotnik Park. Sign up by Sept. 4 and get a T-shirt. To play, or for more information, contact Terri Quinn at 533-2109 or tkquinn111@gmail.com.
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals is take out only Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth streets in El Campo). For information, call 505-9362 or email: mannamealsec@gmail.com.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
COVID-19 Help Available
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Helping Hands Ministry Assistance Available
Helping Hands Ministry offers assistance with utility payments. For information, contact Ann Strarup at 543-9504.
Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded, it is important to dispose of it properly. The Everyday Heroes drop box is located behind First Financial Bank (formerly Commercial State Bank), they can also be dropped off at the American Legion Hall, 2241 Hwy. 71 Hwy South every Friday, during Bingo sessions.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.