SANITIZER AVAILABLE FOR Businesses
Free sanitizer spray and wipes available for El Campo businesses Monday - Friday at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold on a first come first served basis. Call the office 543-6727 for more information.
saturday, april 29
1973 Class reunion
ECHS class of 1973 will celebrate their 50th reunion Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Parish Hall in New Taiton. For more information contact Donna at 281-814-7150 or Diane at 257-7304.
tuesday, may 9
library holds garden seminar
The El Campo Branch Library will host Marilyn Haupt who will be presenting The Benefits of a Butterfly Garden Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. in the Mayor’s Room in the library.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEER TODAY
Start the year off right by volunteering with Houston Hospice - El Campo today, call for more information at 578-0314.
Pilgrim Rest
Gives Goods
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. For more information, call 541-7493.
Free legal aid
Lone Star Legal Aid, a free legal assistance program for low-income families and individuals, is at the El Campo Branch Library every second Wednesday of the month. They offer legal advice and assistance on things such as eviction, family laws, wills, guardianships, probate and other subjects. The legal team is at the library, in person from 10 a.m. until noon.
Publish Your Event
Are you or your organization hosting an event that is free to the public? Send information to production@leader-news.com. Free festivals, public services, blood drives and donation drives are welcome at no cost. Items will be edited. No voice mail submissions will be accepted.
