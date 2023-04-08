Bulletin Board

SANITIZER AVAILABLE FOR Businesses
Free sanitizer spray and wipes will be available for El Campo businesses at the Northside Center, 707 Fahrenthold. Call the office 543-6727 to arrange for pickup time.
saturday, april 8
church holds spring fest
Church of Christ, 311 E. Calhoun in El Campo, welcomes all to Spring Fest 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8. There will be games, food and an egg hunt.
COMMUNITY EGGHUNT
First Baptist Church of El Campo will be holding a Community Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8 on the grounds of First Baptist Church, 206 Depot St. Children Pre-K through 5th grade are welcome. Bring your own Easter basket and must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own camera for photos.
monday, april 10
gardeners club holds workshop
All are invited to a free “Learn How to Make More Plants” workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 in Edna at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 4511 N. Wells. For more information contact the County Extension Office 361-782-3312.
tuesday, april 11
Republican party holds meeting
The Wharton County Republican Party will meet Tuesday, April 11 at 9’ers in Wharton. The business meeting will begin at 6 p.m., anyone wanting to be a part of WCRP is welcome.
Coffee with cops
Have a chance to meet your fellow officers, including El Campo Police Officers, EMS, Texas Dept. of Public Safety, Wharton County Constables and more on Tuesday, April 11 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Rice Country Grill located at 25000 Hwy 59 in El Campo.
Museum holds tribute to singer
The El Campo Museum of Natural History will exhibit several items from the Queen of Tejano, Selena. The display will be from April 11-14 from 1-5 p.m.
chamber blender
Meridian Assisted Living is hosting a Chamber Blender Tuesday, April 11 5-7 p.m. at 3515 W. Loop. All are welcome to enjoy a fun evening of socializing, door prizes and refreshments.
saturday, april 15
church holds grief support retreat
Strength for the Journey, a grief ministry for parents whose children have died, is holding a retreat from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Family Center, in Hallettsville. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. For more information contact Pat Hoelscher at 257-9984.
saturday, april 29
1973 Class reunion
ECHS class of 1973 will celebrate their 50th reunion Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Parish Hall in New Taiton. For more information contact Donna 281-814-7150 or Diane at 257-7304.
ONGOING
---------------
