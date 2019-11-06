ECVFD Cheese Balls Orders
Being Taken Now
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary is taking orders for cheese balls, plain or hot. They are $7 each, and must be ordered by Wednesday, Nov. 13. Delivery date will be the week of Nov. 20. Orders can be placed with auxiliary members and can also be placed by calling Helen at 543-0173 and El Campo Chamber of Commerce at 543-2713.
Sponsor A Wreath Orders
Being Taken Now
Wreaths Across America are taking orders now to sponsor a wreath. The mission of this is to remember the fallen and honor those who serve. To order a wreath to be placed on a Veteran’s grave at any cemetary contact Glenell Wenglar at 543-0374 or email wenglar@sbcglobal.net. Order forms must be filled out and mailed to P.O. Box 1085 El Campo, Tx. Deadline is Nov. 26.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Retired Teachers Lunch
All Wharton County retired teachers are invited to a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church located at 421 Pietzsch in East Bernard. The program is being held to honor veterans.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7
19th Annual Texana Chili Spill
This year’s Chili Spill will be held Thursday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Brackenridge Recreation Complex Main Event Center in Edna. The event will include a veteran’s ceremony, appreciation dinner, a fireworks display and much more. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the fun filled days. For information call 361-782-5229 or visit www.texanchilispill.com.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Veterans To Be Honored
All veterans are invited to Hutchins Elementary’s Veterans Day program at 9:45 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8 in the Hutchins Gym. Third grade students will perform a tribute to veterans who have dutifully served their country.
Council Holds Veterans Program
The Louise High School student council will be having a Veterans Day program Friday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. in the high school gym. All veterans are welcome. For additional information, call Venessa Gaona at 648-2262 ext. 325.
St. Robert’s Turkey Dinner
St. Robert Bellarmine CDA Court No. 2275 will be selling turkey plates Friday, Nov. 8 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Plates are $10 and is being catered by Werners Catering. For more information and tickets contact Elma Escobar 543-6771, Terri Beltran 543-7067 and Adela Martinez at 543-4272.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Electronic Recycling Drive
The El Campo FFA will be holding their first Electronic Recycling Drive Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. or until truck is full in the parking lot in front of the football field at the El Campo High School. All equipment will be recycled according to the responsible recycling guidelines. Items such as computers, laptops, monitors and TVs will be accepted. For more information visit www.compucycle.com.
Wharton County Cares Fundraiser
Seasonal 14-inch flowering plant bowls will be for sale for $35 each. Pick up at the El Campo Civic Center Saturday, Nov. 9. There will be a limited number of bowls. For presale tickets contact Becky Koudela 332-1685.
Hope For The Holidays
A support group hosted by Beryl D. Southall M.S. LPC will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. at the Covenant Retreat Center located at 3986 CR 454 in El Campo. For more information and to RSVP call 997-0527.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10
KC Fried Chicken Lunch
Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490 will be selling to go only fried chicken plates Sunday, Nov. 10 at the KC Hall from 11 a.m. until sold out.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11
Veteran’s Day Celebration
The American Legion Post 251 will be selling barbecue chicken plates for $10. The meal can be take out or dine in at the American Legion located on Hwy 71 S on Monday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 4 p.m. dinner is at 5 p.m.
Veteran’s Day Program
The El Campo High School is inviting the public and veterans to their veteran’s day program Monday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at the high school auditorium. The program will host guest speaker Capt. Dan Moran, USMC (Ret.).
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Coffee With A Cop
El Campo Memorial Hospital is sponsoring Coffee with a Cop at Molli B’s Coffee Cafe located at 1602 N. Mechanic at the Mid Coast HealthPlex Bldg. in El Campo. Come and go, complimentary coffee and snacks will be provided as well as door prizes. For more information contact Donna Mikeska at 578-5261.
wednesday, novEMBER 13
Veteran’s Appreciation Program
The El Campo Branch Library will be honoring veterans for their service Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. by hosting an appreciation program. Veterans are welcome to stop by and accept a small token of appreciation for their service. Light refreshments will be served, For more information contact the library at 543-2362.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Wharton Garden Club Meeting
Garden Club members and visiting members from other towns in the county will meet on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 9 - 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church (parish hall) located at 207 Bob-o-Link Lane in Wharton. Brunch refreshments will be provided while Bill Smartt presents “The Poinsettia from Rooted Cutting to Christmas Beauty” program. Visitors are welcome. Membership is $10 per year. For information call Dana Riley at 533-7339 or e-mail rileyfarm@sbcglobal.net.
Wharton County Republican Meeting
Wharton County republican party officers, precinct chairs and the public are invited to attend a meeting to be held at the El Campo Chamber of Commerce board room on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. A topic of discussion will be a fundraiser scheduled in April.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Counseling and Open Enrollment
El Campo Memorial Hospital will be presenting Medicare benefits counseling and open enrollment Friday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with lunch provided at the El Campo Civic Center Duson Room. Space is limited, RSVP required. Call 578-5261 for more information or email dmikeska@ecmh.org.
ONGOING
Proper Disposal Of Flags
When a flag becomes worn or faded it is important to take it down and properly dispose of them. Flags can be brought into the American Legion, 2241 S 71 Hwy., in El Campo 3 - 7 p.m. Fridays during bingo sessions.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Veterans Office Hours
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a $50 fee collected every January. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a 501 c3 organization offers help with pantry assistance, counseling (domestic violence, marriage, family, child-youth, general), immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference letters, extreme and unusual hardship letters, residency applications/renewals, citizenship applications, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. To set up an appointment, call 832-831-1688.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/.
Free Legal Help Provided
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third -Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance
