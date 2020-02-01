SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1
Winter Dance Fundraiser
Louise High School Project Graduation is holding their Winter Dance Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Plainview Dance Hall. Music will be by Steel Country, and a silent auction will be held as well. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance starts at 8 p.m. For tickets or questions contact Cassie Cortez at 578-3179.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3
WCYF Entries Due
Entries for the Wharton County Youth Fair’s Creative Arts Department are due by 4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3 at the fair office. They may be faxed or emailed, but need to include required signatures. Payment can be submitted online at https://whartonca.fairwire.com/. For information, visit: www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Wharton County GOP Candidate Forum
Voters will have two opportunities to meet, support and hear from Wharton County Republican candidates for public office. This includes commissioners, tax assessor-collector, district attorney and others. The first forum will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in El Campo at Mikeska’s Bar-B-Que on U.S. 59. The second will be Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Wharton at Grace Community Fellowship, 1900 E. Boling Hwy. The forums are open to the public at no charge.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Plaza Holds Driving Miss Daisy
The Plaza Theatre on Monterey Square is proud to present the 1988 Pulitzer Prize Winner Driving Miss Daisy, by Alfred Uhry. The drama directed by Russell Kacer takes the stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 7 - 16. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee performance beginning at 2:30 p.m. For reservations or any questions contact 282-2226 or visit whartonplazatheatre.org
West Wharton County Cook-off
West Wharton County Firefighters will hold their Fourth Annual Barbecue Cook-off Friday, Feb 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 at the El Campo Volunteer Fire Departmnet Training Field. There will also be a car show, judging begins at 2 p.m. All benefits will go to Danevang, Louise and El Campo VFDs. For cook-off entry information contact, ECVFD Jared Merta 578-1341, LVFD Scott Charbula 637-0414, and DVFD Ben Rivera at 578-3915.
Eagle Lake Senior Citizens Dance
The Eagle Lake Community Center, located at 100 N. Walnut will hold a dance Friday, Feb. 7 from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. Dances are held the first friday of every month. For information call Harry or Helen at 234-2903.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Father Daughter Dance
Beta Theta Omega is hosting their first Father Daughter Dance Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Dance Pizzazz Studio at 1401 MLK Blvd. $25 per couple, there will be hors d’ouevres, music, dancing,crafts and fun. A complimentary photo booth will be available. Proceeds benefit local community projects and scholarships. For more information call 543-2713.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Valentine’s Open House
The Louise Branch Library located at 803 3rd St. in Louise invites you to their Valentine’s Open house in the library meeting room Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. This is their way of saying thank you to the community and to all who have supported the library. Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes. For more information contact 648-2018.
Coffee With A Cop
Meet the Police Officers, EMS, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol); Wharton County Constables, Texas Game Wardens, TABC and Staff on Tuesday, February 11 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at Molli B’s Coffee Cafe located at 1602 N. Mechanic at the Mid Coast HealthPlex Building. Come and go for complimentary coffee and snacks. For more information call 578-5261.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Community Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus No. 2490 is holding a blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 3 - 8 p.m. in El Campo at the Columbus Hall. Free t-shirts are available for donors. If any questions or to schedule an appt. contact Richard Raun at 541-3775 or visit giveblood.org, use sponsor code 5911.
ONGOING
Pilgrim Rest Distributes Commodities
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For more information, call 541-7493.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, please call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
