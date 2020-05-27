Notify El Campo PD of Parades
The El Campo Police Department requests those wanting to hold a drive-by parade to show support or offer congratulations call 543-5311 and ask to speak to the chief. The ECPD will work with residents to ensure their parade conducted safely.
Help Paper Update Church Times
As El Campo and the state slowly return to normal gatherings, church leaders are asked to contact the El Campo Leader-News and notify if you are back on regular schedule or have modified worship times. This information will be listed in the Saturday Church Page. Email bulletinboard@leader-news.com with information.
Summer Reading Club Registration
The El Campo Branch Library’s Summer Reading Club registration begins Monday, June 1 for ages 6 mo. to 99+. Register to win prizes by reading or having someone read to you. Call 543-2362 for more information.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
ECMH Blood Drive
El Campo Memorial Hospital will hold a blood drive Tuesday, June 2 from 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. in the bus in the front parking lot. All donations will be by appointment only. Visit www.southtexasblood.org or call/text Joby at 361-648-1236 to schedule your appointment.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
Community Blood Drive
Knights Of Columbus No. 2490 will be hosting a community blood drive Wednesday, June 3 from 3 - 8 p.m. at the Columbus Hall in El Campo. If you gave blood on April 29, you are ineligible this time. To schedule an appointment visit giveblood.org use sponsor code 5911 or contact Richard Raun at 541-3775.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
Garden Club Plant Sale
The Wharton Garden Club plant sale will be held Saturday, June 6 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Wharton County Library, 1920 N. Fulton, in Wharton. Shop outside, but also follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Closures CONTINUE
Plaza Theatre Halts Productions
The Plaza Theatre in Wharton will be closing the office until further notice. All productions, auditions, and scheduled activities at the Plaza have been temporarily suspended. Phone calls and emails will still continued to be answered.
Art Show Canceled
The 63rd Annual Art Show which was scheduled for June 5 - 7 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meetings will be canceled as well until further notice. For more information call Mae Borak at 543-4581.
ONGOING
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals is take out only Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth streets in El Campo). For information, call 505-9362 or email: mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Newspaper Lobby Closed, Still Serving Public
Access to the El Campo Leader-News office is now limited to protect the public and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lobby area is closed, but there is a drop slot to the left of the door where customers may leave payments. For inquires, call 543-3363 and staff can assist you. For classified advertising, email - classified@leader-news.com, for retail advertising - adrep@leader-news.com or advertise@leader-news.com. News inquires can be sent to news@leader-news.com. Other needs can be sent to: leader@leader-news.com.
Precinct 4 Road Closed
CR 426 at CR 409 remains closed with an anticipated opening at the end of June. Motorists can use CR 424 as an alternate route. The closure will allow the county to replace three bridges.
COVID-19 Help Available
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org.
Pilgrim Rest Distributes
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Labor of Love distributes commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. The church is located at 810 Palacios in El Campo. For information, call 541-7493.
Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
