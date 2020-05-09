Residents To Notify
El Campo PD of Parade
A drive-by parade is a great way to show support or offer congratulations with social distancing guidelines in place. However, the El Campo Police Department requests those wanting to hold a parade call 543-5311 and ask to speak to the chief. The ECPD will work with residents to ensure their parade conducted safely, reviewing traffic flow in the area and other issues.
Manna Meals Take Out Only
Manna Meals, now by take out only, is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared then served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth streets in El Campo). For more information on this dine-in for all program, call 505-9362 or email mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Take A Trip Down Memory Lane
Cleaning out your closets? Maybe you’ve come across some old photos of El Campo or the surrounding area. If so, we’d like to share your photos and any information you may have about them in a future publication of the El Campo Leader-News. Please email photos and information to: lifestyle@leader-news.com or call 543-3363.
Covid-19 Help Available
Lone Star Legal Aid is providing information for benefits that may be needed to help during the Covid-19 pandemic. To apply for free legal help call 1-800-733-8394 or apply online at www.lonestarlegal.org.
SUNDAY, MAY 17
Fried Chicken Plate
Knights of Columbus No. 2490 will be selling fried chicken to go plates only Sunday, May 17 at the Columbus Hall in El Campo until sold out. For more information call 541-3775.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
End Of The Year Parade
There will be a end of the year parade held at Hutchins on Wednesday, May 20 from 4 - 6 p.m. in front of the gym off of Roberts St. Come by and pick up your report cards, group pictures, yearbooks and awards.
Closures CONTINUE
Elks Lodge Meal Canceled
The BBQ Chicken meal scheduled for Friday, May 15 at the Elks Lodge has been canceled due to COVID-19. For more information call 541-9443.
Resale Shop Closed
The Second Time Around Resale Shop is closed until further notice. No donations will be accepted. The public will be notified when it will reopen. If anyone knows where donations are being accepted locally, please notify the newspaper at 543-3363 or news@leader-news.com.
Art Show Canceled
The 63rd Annual Art Show which was scheduled for June 5 - 7 has been canceled due to the corona virus pandemic. Meetings will be canceled as well until further notice. For more call Mae Borak at 543-4581.
ONGOING
Newspaper Lobby Closed
Access to the El Campo Leader-News office is now limited to protect the public and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lobby area is closed, but there is a drop slot to the left of the door where customers may leave payments. For inquires, call 543-3363 and staff can assist you. For classified advertising, email - classified@leader-news.com, for retail advertising - adrep@leader-news.com or advertise@leader-news.com. Other needs can be sent to: leader@leader-news.com.
Leader-News
Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofit organizations. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Event submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fund-raisers and raffles do not qualify. All items submitted must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited and pasted (no pdfs or fliers). Email: bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.